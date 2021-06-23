Who Is Dr Alex Dating? Meet The Love Island Star's New Girlfriend Ellie Hecht

23 June 2021, 10:54

Who is Love Island's Dr Alex Dating? Meet Ellie Hecht
Who is Love Island's Dr Alex Dating? Meet Ellie Hecht. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dr Alex has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend Ellie Hecht - here’s what you need to know about who the Love Island star is currently dating.

Dr Alex George is no longer single after confirming his relationship with new girlfriend Ellie Hecht!

The Love Island star made it Instagram official with his new beau, posting two cosy pictures of them together, calling her ‘the apple of my eye’.

The pair seemed to be enjoying a romantic getaway to Cornwall over the past few days, spending some time together in the sunshine.

Love Island 2021 Confirmed Contestants – Meet The Cast

Here’s what you need to know about Dr Alex’s new girlfriend Ellie Hecht…

Dr Alex George confirmed he's dating new girlfriend Ellie Hecht
Dr Alex George confirmed he's dating new girlfriend Ellie Hecht. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram

Who is Dr Alex’s girlfriend Ellie Hecht?

Ellie works as a barrister’s clerk and according to her Instagram bio, lives in south west London.

She also shared the same pictures as her boyfriend on her social media account, simply calling him ‘my love’.

Dr Alex is dating Ellie Hecht
Dr Alex is dating Ellie Hecht. Picture: @ellielhecht/Instagram
Ellie Hecht and Dr Alex confirmed their romance on Instagram
Ellie Hecht and Dr Alex confirmed their romance on Instagram. Picture: @ellielhecht/Instagram

How long has Ellie Hecht been dating Dr Alex?

Dr Alex and Ellie Hecht are thought to have been together for six months
Dr Alex and Ellie Hecht are thought to have been together for six months. Picture: @dralexgeorge/Instagram

According to this tabloid, Dr Alex and Ellie have been dating since the start of 2021.

An insider told the publication: “Alex and Ellie have been dating for six months now, and it's beginning to get serious between them.

“Alex has had a difficult year, with the passing of his brother, and working nonstop on the frontline. His family are so pleased to see him happy in a new relationship.”

Alex was formerly dating dancer Amelia Bath since late 2018, but the couple split after being apart during the first lockdown last year.

