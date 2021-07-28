Love Island's Greg O'Shea Thanks Fans For Support After Tokyo 2020 Olympics Debut
28 July 2021, 15:33
Greg O’Shea has moved up in the world – from Love Island winner to actual Olympian.
Greg O’Shea won Love Island in 2019 with Amber Gill and since leaving the show he’s returned to his rugby career and become part of Ireland’s Rugby sevens team.
The 26-year-old has just competed in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and on Wednesday morning took to Instagram to thank his one million followers for their support.
Alongside a photo of him sat inside the Olympic Rings, he said he’s “incredibly proud to have represented his country”.
He wrote: “It’s impossible to put into words everything that I’m feeling today after playing in the Olympics.
“This journey has been years in the making and although we didn’t put in the performance we wanted, I am so incredibly proud to have represented my country with my mates at the top sporting level.
“All I really want to say here is thank you so much to everyone who supported us along the way, I hope we did you proud.”
Greg has been supported by his fellow islanders in the sporting career milestone, with Dr Alex George writing: “Good luck mate,” on a recent social media post.
Marvin Brooks also commented: “Unreal mate.”
The sportsman turned his back on fame after winning Love Island with Amber.
The couple were only together for a short few weeks before calling time on their relationship.
