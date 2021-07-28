Love Island Millie Court’s Friends React To Liam Reardon’s Casa Amor Antics

Love Island star Millie's pals have reacted to what's gone down in Casa Amor with Liam. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Liam Reardon had fans shocked after cracking on with Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor and now Millie Court’s friends have broken their silence on the situation.

Love Island fans have been heartbroken over Liam Reardon’s Casa Amor antics with Lillie Haynes after originally coupling up with Millie Court.

Viewers have been soaking in all the drama from Casa Amor as we saw six new boys enter the main villa while six new girls joined the OG boys’ getaway, where they’ve been having their fair share of fun.

Casa Amor Postcard Shocks The Love Island Villa As The Boys Crack On

Fans everywhere were left shocked after Liam kissed a number of the new girls on the first night as the boys played ‘truth or dare’ with the bombshells.

It became even more tense after Liam and Lillie shared a bed on Tuesday night’s episode, while Millie and the rest of the girls in the main villa slept alone.

Millie's friends responded to Liam's antics in Casa Amor. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Reactions from fans were circulating on Twitter, with many people disappointed at Liam for cracking on with Lillie, after it was widely believed he and Millie were one of the strongest couples on the show.

Following the fan reactions, Millie’s loved ones have now addressed Liam’s antics in Casa Amor.

Millie’s BFF Ryan Lloyd, who’s running her account while she’s in the villa, answered questions on the Islander’s Instagram Stories, responding to all the Liam drama.

One fan asked: “Thoughts on Liam’s antics in casa amor?”, to which Millie’s pal shared a simple wide-eyed meme, which was pretty self-explanatory.

Fans asked questions about how Millie would react to Liam and Lillie. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Win £6,000 for summer! Picture: Global

Millie's pals were not a fan of Liam's antics in Casa Amor. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Liam shared a bed with Lillie in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Going into more detail, another person asked: “How do you think Millie will react to Liam’s behaviour in Casa [Amor]?”

Ryan responded: “I think she will be sad, but she’s a classy girl she knows how to handle herself. Her friends on the other hand…,” alongside a meme of a dog screaming.

Replying to a question about the thoughts surrounding Liam sharing a bed with Lillie, her pal explained that Millie’s group chat was not happy.

“In all honesty it sucks! You can imagine the group chat popping off! But we are all routing for Mils no matter what. What’s meant to be will be [sic],” he said.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital