Love Island Millie Court’s Friends React To Liam Reardon’s Casa Amor Antics

28 July 2021, 13:06

Love Island star Millie's pals have reacted to what's gone down in Casa Amor with Liam
Love Island star Millie's pals have reacted to what's gone down in Casa Amor with Liam. Picture: ITV2/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Liam Reardon had fans shocked after cracking on with Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor and now Millie Court’s friends have broken their silence on the situation.

Love Island fans have been heartbroken over Liam Reardon’s Casa Amor antics with Lillie Haynes after originally coupling up with Millie Court.

Viewers have been soaking in all the drama from Casa Amor as we saw six new boys enter the main villa while six new girls joined the OG boys’ getaway, where they’ve been having their fair share of fun.

Casa Amor Postcard Shocks The Love Island Villa As The Boys Crack On

Fans everywhere were left shocked after Liam kissed a number of the new girls on the first night as the boys played ‘truth or dare’ with the bombshells.

It became even more tense after Liam and Lillie shared a bed on Tuesday night’s episode, while Millie and the rest of the girls in the main villa slept alone.

Millie's friends responded to Liam's antics in Casa Amor
Millie's friends responded to Liam's antics in Casa Amor. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Reactions from fans were circulating on Twitter, with many people disappointed at Liam for cracking on with Lillie, after it was widely believed he and Millie were one of the strongest couples on the show.

Following the fan reactions, Millie’s loved ones have now addressed Liam’s antics in Casa Amor.

Millie’s BFF Ryan Lloyd, who’s running her account while she’s in the villa, answered questions on the Islander’s Instagram Stories, responding to all the Liam drama.

One fan asked: “Thoughts on Liam’s antics in casa amor?”, to which Millie’s pal shared a simple wide-eyed meme, which was pretty self-explanatory.

Fans asked questions about how Millie would react to Liam and Lillie
Fans asked questions about how Millie would react to Liam and Lillie. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram
Win £6,000 for summer!
Win £6,000 for summer! Picture: Global
Millie's pals were not a fan of Liam's antics in Casa Amor
Millie's pals were not a fan of Liam's antics in Casa Amor. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram
Liam shared a bed with Lillie in Casa Amor
Liam shared a bed with Lillie in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Going into more detail, another person asked: “How do you think Millie will react to Liam’s behaviour in Casa [Amor]?”

Ryan responded: “I think she will be sad, but she’s a classy girl she knows how to handle herself. Her friends on the other hand…,” alongside a meme of a dog screaming.

Replying to a question about the thoughts surrounding Liam sharing a bed with Lillie, her pal explained that Millie’s group chat was not happy.

“In all honesty it sucks! You can imagine the group chat popping off! But we are all routing for Mils no matter what. What’s meant to be will be [sic],” he said.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Alabama Barker just proved how close she is to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘Stepmom’

Love Island star Greg O'Shea is competing in the Olympics

Love Island's Greg O'Shea Thanks Fans For Support After Tokyo 2020 Olympics Debut

Dua Lipa hits out at homophobic comments

Dua Lipa 'Surprised And Horrified' Over DaBaby's Homophobic Comments At Live Show

Will the Casa Amor postcard rip apart couples in the villa?

Casa Amor Postcard Shocks The Love Island Villa As The Boys Crack On

Lucinda Strafford's ex is looking after her dog until she gets home

Lucinda Strafford’s ‘Boyfriend’ Posts Video Of Her Dog As They Prepare To Reunite After Love Island
Liam Payne and Maya Henry have sparked rumours they've rekindled their romance

Liam Payne Sparks Rumours He’s Back With Ex Maya Henry Weeks After Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2