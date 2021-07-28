Casa Amor Postcard Shocks The Love Island Villa As The Boys Crack On

Will the Casa Amor postcard rip apart couples in the villa? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Hearts are set to break as the Love Island villa received the divisive twist postcard that reveals the boys naughty Casa Amor antics...

Not only have Love Island fans been eagerly awaiting the return of Casa Amor but they have also had their fingers crossed that the iconic postcard twist would make its way back to the villa...

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Tuesday night's episode showed the boys getting cosy with the Casa Amor bombshells as the OG girls back at the villa stayed loyal.

Drama is sure to ensue after a teaser was released that showed Chloe Burrow's shock horror as she set her eyes on the heartbreaking postcard!

Liam Reardon is cracking on with Casa Amor lass, Lillie Haynes. Picture: ITV

Tuesday's instalment of the hit dating show previewed an aghast Chloe as she happened upon the revealing postcard, what did it show?

Love Island viewers have been devastated to see the likes of Liam Reardon, Tyler Cruickshank and Teddy Soares growing close with the rival girls as their previous flames pine after them in the original villa.

Even the newly committed Jake Cornish locked lips with a bombshell in the 'Raunchy Race' challenge – poor Lib!

Jake Cornish has locked lips with an Islander that isn't his girlfriend... Picture: ITV

There's still time for everything to be fine, right??? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9WFvhlSZai — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 27, 2021

Fans of the show are convinced that the devastating pictures will be of Jake's challenge smooch much to his girlfriend, Liberty Poole's dismay.

All signs are pointing to heartbreak for Millie Court as Liam's head has seemingly been turned by Geordie beauty, Lillie Haynes...

Fans are convinced that Tyler Cruickshank is over Kaz Kamwi. Picture: ITV

Should we assume the postcard is a photo of Jake kissing someone during the task? Because that would be so predictable #loveIsland — Ed Gleave (@EdHotTV) July 27, 2021

The original girls have been sleeping outside whereas the boys have been sharing beds with the newcomers, this week has seen a fair few PDA-packed scenes in the rival villa.

We predict that Liberty, Millie and Kaz will have a tricky time on Wednesday's episode after the postcard revelation...

Liam has cheated on Millie in his head 6000 times it's time to hang it up flatscreen because there is no way he can go back to her after that.#LoveIsland — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) July 27, 2021

Will the boys see the error of their ways or step back into the villa hand-in-hand with a bombshell?

This test is make or break for the show's strongest couples...

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital