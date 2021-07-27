Love Island Fans Are All Saying One Thing About Liam Reardon After Casa Amor

27 July 2021, 10:28 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 11:47

Liam Reardon kissed a few girls in the truth or dare game in Casa Amor
Liam Reardon kissed a few girls in the truth or dare game in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
The Love Island lads were sent to Casa Amor on Monday night and fans are less than happy about Liam Reardon’s antics.

Millie Court packed Liam Reardon’s suitcase for Casa Amor with her favourite Sagittarius necklace and aired her concerns to Faye Winter she’d be left heartbroken by his villa antics.

In the first half of the episode Liam had fans’ faith as he declared he’d be sleeping on the day beds and not sharing a bed with any of the new girls.

However, as the lads broke the ice with the new contestants in a game of truth or dare, fans were left furious with Liam as he kissed Lillie Haynes, had a lap dance from her and shared a three-way snog with Clarisse Juliette and Salma Nara.

He also got a kiss from Amy Day, but who's keeping track?

Liam Reardon also kissed Lillie
Liam Reardon also kissed Lillie. Picture: ITV2

Viewers are now fearful he’ll end up breaking Millie’s heart after she was back at the main villa saying she’s scared to have her trust broken.

And the reactions on Twitter summed it all up…

“The way we all trusted Liam. Men are trash,” one fan tweeted.

“IF LIAM BREAKS MILLIES HEART ISTG [sic],” fumed another.

"Liam we trusted you,” commented someone else.

“now I KNOW I did not just witness Liam having a 3way kiss, a lap dance AND a snog while Millie is missing the man like he’s at war. I KNOW UR LYING,” raged a fourth.

Six bombshells entered Casa Amor
Six bombshells entered Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
Millie Court aired her concerns about Liam to Faye
Millie Court aired her concerns about Liam to Faye. Picture: ITV2

Liam’s steamy antics came moments after he said to the new arrivals he was “very happy” with Millie after they asked if he was “just comfortable.”

Meanwhile, Jake Cornish has so far stayed loyal to new girlfriend Liberty Poole after making things official days before the cast was separated.

