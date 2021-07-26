Where Is Casa Amor? Filming Locations For Love Island 2021 Revealed

26 July 2021, 17:19

The filming location for this year's Casa Amor on Love Island
The filming location for this year's Casa Amor on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know about where Love Island’s Casa Amor is being filmed this year.

The time has come for the most highly-anticipated part of Love Island to return to our screens; Casa Amor!

That means it’s time for the couples to be separated for the first time during their villa experience so they can go on and meet another twelve new Islanders - six boys and six girls.

After a few days of challenges and getting to know each other, the Islanders will have to choose whether they want to stay in their original couples or re-couple with one of the newbies who has turned their head.

Love Island’s Millie Court Reveals Secret Link To Justin Bieber

The Islanders are heading into Casa Amor
The Islanders are heading into Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

To summarise, just be ready for a serious amount of drama!

But where exactly is the Casa Amor villa located?

Here’s everything you need to know about the filming location this year…

Casa Amor is located in Majorca
Casa Amor is located in Majorca. Picture: ITV2
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global
There will be six new boys and six new girls heading into Love Island
There will be six new boys and six new girls heading into Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Where is Love Island's Casa Amor 2021?

A brand new Casa Amor villa has been created for this year’s Islanders, which means producers have not disclosed the exact location.

However, we know it won’t be too far from the main villa, which is located in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Majorca.

The newest feature to the new Casa Amor villa includes its very own hideaway, which is the first time this has been done outside of the main villa!

Just another reason fans are expecting a lot of intense moments in the coming days…

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

One Direction fans were sent into meltdown over the iconic Harry Styles moment

This Harry Styles Fan Just Made History At A One Direction Club Night

Harry Styles with his band during NPR's Tiny Desk concert

Who Are Harry Styles' Backing Band? From Songwriting Bassist To Kickass Drummer

Harry Styles

Everything we know about Billie Eilish's second album

Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Album: Release Date, Track List And All The News

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish spoke about her conflicts writing 'Getting Older'

Billie Eilish Opens Up About ‘Past Trauma’ As She Discusses ‘Getting Older’ Writing Process
Chloe Burrows revealed during an Love Island Unseen Bits episode that Paris Hilton blocked her

Why Has Paris Hilton Blocked Love Island's Chloe Burrows?

What does the Love Island NVQ ranking system mean?

What Does Love Island’s ‘NVQ Code’ Mean, Exactly?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2