Where Is Casa Amor? Filming Locations For Love Island 2021 Revealed

The filming location for this year's Casa Amor on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know about where Love Island’s Casa Amor is being filmed this year.

The time has come for the most highly-anticipated part of Love Island to return to our screens; Casa Amor!

That means it’s time for the couples to be separated for the first time during their villa experience so they can go on and meet another twelve new Islanders - six boys and six girls.

After a few days of challenges and getting to know each other, the Islanders will have to choose whether they want to stay in their original couples or re-couple with one of the newbies who has turned their head.

Love Island’s Millie Court Reveals Secret Link To Justin Bieber

The Islanders are heading into Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

To summarise, just be ready for a serious amount of drama!

But where exactly is the Casa Amor villa located?

Here’s everything you need to know about the filming location this year…

Casa Amor is located in Majorca. Picture: ITV2

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

There will be six new boys and six new girls heading into Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Where is Love Island's Casa Amor 2021?

A brand new Casa Amor villa has been created for this year’s Islanders, which means producers have not disclosed the exact location.

However, we know it won’t be too far from the main villa, which is located in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Majorca.

The newest feature to the new Casa Amor villa includes its very own hideaway, which is the first time this has been done outside of the main villa!

Just another reason fans are expecting a lot of intense moments in the coming days…

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital