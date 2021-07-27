Love Island's Jake Has To Kiss New Girl In Casa Amor After Going Official With Liberty

Love Island fans are worried the Raunchy Race challenge will affect Liberty and Jake's romance. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Casa Amor is testing the boundaries in Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole’s relationship.

Love Island fans have been concerned about Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole’s relationship following the return of Casa Amor.

During Monday night’s episode, we saw 12 new Islanders head to Majorca - six boys and six girls, ready to see if heads could be turned.

Love Island Fans Are All Saying One Thing About Liam Reardon After Casa Amor

After hundreds of fans on Twitter were left disappointed by Liam Reardon’s unexpected antics in the villa, people feared Millie Court would be heartbroken about him kissing the new girls.

One boy that was praised during Monday evening’s episode was Jake, as he confirmed he was officially taken after asking Lib to be his girlfriend just days before.

Jake Cornish will be asked to kiss the girl he fancies the most. Picture: ITV2

However, it seems things could get troublesome between the pair as the 24-year-old is set to take part in a challenge on Tuesday evening’s episode, which could affect his relationship with Lib.

The main villa will take on Casa Amor as they go head-to-head in a series of dares for their Raunchy Race challenge.

Worries rise as the shortest boy is instructed to kiss the girl he fancies the most - with Liberty instantly thinking about what Jake would decide to do in the challenge.

The shortest girl, who also happens to be Lib, is then asked to kiss the tallest boy for 15 seconds, which has Jake worried also.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have been coupled up since day one. Picture: ITV2

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

Love Island's Jake and Liberty have made their relationship official. Picture: ITV2

He later says in the Beach Hut: “It is what it is.”

Explaining that, to him, it’s not a big deal, he adds: “It’s a bit of fun. It's a challenge. I just hope it didn’t mean anything.”

Both villas battle it out to win the ultimate prize; a party in the evening, which will go to the group of Islanders who have received the most points.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital