Adam Collard Addresses The Paige Thorne Split Rumours

4 August 2022, 12:57

Adam said his piece about the Paige split rumours
Adam said his piece about the Paige split rumours. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island's Adam has responded to claims that he and Paige have already split since leaving the villa – here's what he had to say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It didn't take long for split rumours to plague Adam Collard and Paige Thorne's relationship after they left Love Island – and the fitness coach has already addressed the claims.

Adam and Paige finished in fifth place and narrowly missed out on the ITV2 dating show's finale, it's been less than a week since they left Majorca but the break-up rumours have already begun to fly.

Love Island Voting Figures Show How Much Davide And Ekin-Su Won By

The 26-year-old – who was dubbed the ultimate bombshell during his second stint on the series – gave his two cents on Instagram, addressing the many comments about his relationship status.

He posted a topless photo on Wednesday (August 3), which he captioned, "don’t call it a comeback," and he even replied to a question about his Love Island beau in the comments...

Paige and Adam were dumped during the semi-final of Love Island
Paige and Adam were dumped during the semi-final of Love Island. Picture: ITV

One fan skipped right to the punch and wrote under Adam's topless selfie: "Are you and Paige still together?"

The two-time Love Island contestant replied to the follower pretty quickly, putting the split rumours firmly to bed.

"I bloody hope so since I’m seeing her tomorrow," he wrote, swiftly refuting the claims.

He continued: "Course we are, I can’t wait just family comes first."

Adam sweetly finished the reply with a kiss, showing that there were no hard feelings. Since their whirlwind romance in the villa, the couple has returned to the UK and understandably have been rushed off their feet!

Fans were speculating that Paige and Adam had already broken up
Fans were speculating that Paige and Adam had already broken up. Picture: ITV
Adam puts the split rumours to rest
Adam puts the split rumours to rest. Picture: Adam Collard/Instagram

They were dumped from the Island on Sunday (July 31) following the public vote, and soon after they flew home to be reunited with their loved ones.

Now that Paige and Adam have spent some time with their respective families in Swansea and Newcastle, it seems the lovebirds will be getting together for the first time since they got home.

Fans have been quick to speculate the pair will call it quits after the Welsh beauty's relationship was cut short with Jacques O'Neill when he chose to leave the villa to focus on his mental health.

After Jacques' shock departure, Adam chose to couple up with Paige and they've seemingly been going strong since.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island 2022

Love Island Star Davide Sanclimenti’s Sister Apologises For Unfollowing Ekin-Su Culculoglu On Instagram
Lizzo loves a bit of Love Island...

Love Island's Indiyah Has Found A Fan In Lizzo

Meet Luke Trotman's girlfriend Chelsea Menna as they 'get engaged'

Who Is Chelsea Menna? Meet Luke Trotman’s Girlfriend As They ‘Get Engaged’

Davide and Ekin-Su won Love Island by a landslide

Love Island Voting Figures Show How Much Davide And Ekin-Su Won By

Love Island fans were left baffled after noticing Luca was missing from Gemma's final post

Love Island Fans Question Luca’s Absence From Gemma’s Social Media As Other Finalists Share Couple Posts

Hot On Capital

Kim Kardashian revealed she's undergone a 'painful' stomach tightening procedure

Kim Kardashian Shares Results Of ‘Painful’ Stomach Tightening Laser Procedure

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced they've uncovered her son's name after changing it from Wolf Webster

All The Clues That Kylie Jenner Has Finally Settled On Her Son’s Name

The lowdown on Khloe Kardashian's second baby from due date and gender to surrogate

All The Details On Khloe Kardashian’s Second Baby: Due Date, Baby’s Gender, Surrogate & More
All the clues Khloe Kardashian has already welcomed baby number two

All The Clues Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Already Welcomed Their Baby Boy

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to the Wimbledon Championships

It's A House Of The Dragon Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Purple Hearts is Netflix's new hit

Here's Why Viewers Are Calling 'Purple Hearts' The Best Netflix Original Ever

More Movies & TV News

Why everyone's talking about this 'Not Okay' scene

Fans Are Losing It Over This Dylan O'Brien & Zoey Deutch Scene In 'Not Okay'

Big Brother is coming back in 2023

Who Will Host Big Brother 2023, How To Apply & When It’s Coming Back: The Biggest Questions Answered
Big Brother is finally set to return to our screens in 2023

Big Brother Officially Returns After Five-Year Hiatus

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed

Meet Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: His Age, Net Worth & Instagram

'Not Okay' boasts a very impressive cast

Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch