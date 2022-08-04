Adam Collard Addresses The Paige Thorne Split Rumours

Adam said his piece about the Paige split rumours. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island's Adam has responded to claims that he and Paige have already split since leaving the villa – here's what he had to say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It didn't take long for split rumours to plague Adam Collard and Paige Thorne's relationship after they left Love Island – and the fitness coach has already addressed the claims.

Adam and Paige finished in fifth place and narrowly missed out on the ITV2 dating show's finale, it's been less than a week since they left Majorca but the break-up rumours have already begun to fly.

Love Island Voting Figures Show How Much Davide And Ekin-Su Won By

The 26-year-old – who was dubbed the ultimate bombshell during his second stint on the series – gave his two cents on Instagram, addressing the many comments about his relationship status.

He posted a topless photo on Wednesday (August 3), which he captioned, "don’t call it a comeback," and he even replied to a question about his Love Island beau in the comments...

Paige and Adam were dumped during the semi-final of Love Island. Picture: ITV

One fan skipped right to the punch and wrote under Adam's topless selfie: "Are you and Paige still together?"

The two-time Love Island contestant replied to the follower pretty quickly, putting the split rumours firmly to bed.

"I bloody hope so since I’m seeing her tomorrow," he wrote, swiftly refuting the claims.

He continued: "Course we are, I can’t wait just family comes first."

Adam sweetly finished the reply with a kiss, showing that there were no hard feelings. Since their whirlwind romance in the villa, the couple has returned to the UK and understandably have been rushed off their feet!

Fans were speculating that Paige and Adam had already broken up. Picture: ITV

Adam puts the split rumours to rest. Picture: Adam Collard/Instagram

They were dumped from the Island on Sunday (July 31) following the public vote, and soon after they flew home to be reunited with their loved ones.

Now that Paige and Adam have spent some time with their respective families in Swansea and Newcastle, it seems the lovebirds will be getting together for the first time since they got home.

Fans have been quick to speculate the pair will call it quits after the Welsh beauty's relationship was cut short with Jacques O'Neill when he chose to leave the villa to focus on his mental health.

After Jacques' shock departure, Adam chose to couple up with Paige and they've seemingly been going strong since.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital