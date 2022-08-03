Love Island Voting Figures Show How Much Davide And Ekin-Su Won By

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2022’s voting figures for the final couples have been revealed – here’s how much Davide and Ekin-Su won by.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu won Love Island series 8 on 1 August and ITV have shared the voting figures showing the percentage the winners won by.

It turns out – Davide and Ekin-Su won by a landslide, receiving 63.7% of the public vote, which opened on Sunday and ran until Monday night.

Second place couple Gemma Owen and Luca Bish won by 14.5%, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope received 11.7% of the votes.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came fourth, receiving 10.1% of the votes.

3.4 million viewers tuned into the Love Island final, the biggest numbers for the series since 2019.

It was another turbulent series, despite the fact nearly all the final couples were together from the start of the series.

Luca and Gemma coupled up within just a few days of knowing each other while Davide and Ekin arrived on separate days as bombshells.

They said throughout their relationship they were ‘always drawn to each other’ and viewers quickly fell in love with the way they’d always laugh moments after a fight.

Indiyah and Dami were coupled up with Ikenna Ekwonna and Amber Beckford at the start, but soon realised how well they got on after their respective partners were dumped.

Meanwhile, Tasha and Andrew grew close from the beginning but she had her head turned on a few occasions and he had an intimate fling with Coco Lodge during Casa Amor, giving us the now iconic line: “I licked her t*t, or whatever.”

However, they reconciled and went on to become one of the strongest couples.

