Why There Was No ‘Split Or Steal’ Option In The Love Island Final

By Kathryn Knight

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu won Love Island 2022, but for the first time ever there was no ‘split or steal’ option for the £50k prize.

Love Island series 8 came to a close on Monday night, with Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu taking the crown after a rollercoaster, yet adorable, romance.

Host Laura Whitmore announced them as the winners at the end of the show, after fellow contestants Luca Bish and Gemma Owen finished in second place, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack came third and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were fourth.

In every series of Love Island before, the winning couple have been given the option to ‘split or steal’ the £50k prize money, but this year winners Davide and Ekin-Su weren’t given the chance.

Instead, Laura said at the start of the show: “We’re not even asking them to choose between love or money, but who that winning couple will be is all down to you.”

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu won Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV2

The Islanders enjoyed a 'summer ball' during the final Love Island episode. Picture: ITV2

The Love Island finalists 2022. Picture: ITV2

But why was there no ‘split or steal’ option in the Love Island final?

It seems ITV2 have scrapped the ‘split or steal’ option from the Love Island final, as every winning couple in previous series has always chosen to split the £50k cash prize anyway.

It’s likely they decided the option to take the money for yourself was no longer relevant.

Having spent eight weeks in the villa forming strong connections with their partners, it’s unlikely anyone would actually steal the money for themselves.

Even though the outcome has been the same every year, viewers still wanted to see the Davide and Ekin-Su given the option.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came second on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

They're not even doing split or steal?! Shut it down. It's over. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/epN73WqskV — The Hills I'll Die On (@hills_die) August 1, 2022

They scrapped Split or steal because the producers can’t predict what Ekin and Davide will do win they win. #loveisland #LoveIsland2022 pic.twitter.com/g2XiqyO92J — H (@heatherfaure) August 1, 2022

Not even asking them to split or steal the money?? I've wasted 8 weeks of my life #loveisland pic.twitter.com/3S3SjDIevp — ry (@ryangrxnt) August 1, 2022

“LOVE ISLAND WTF!!!!!! Where is the split or steal?!!!!!!” One fan wrote as another said: “Wait they don’t do the split or steal the money anymore??? I waited 8 weeks for nothing.”

“They don't split or steal this year because ekin would steal the 50k,” one viewer joked.

Another said: “They scrapped Split or steal because the producers can’t predict what Ekin and Davide will do win they win.”

Love Island will be back on our screens in just a few months, in the New Year, after ITV confirmed the show would have two series per year like they’d planned in 2020.

The 2023 series will take place in South Africa.

