Ekin-Su Met Harry Styles And Fans Want Him To Know How Lucky He Is

2 August 2022, 17:03

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans unearthed a picture of the time Ekin-Su Culculoglu had a chance meeting with Harry Styles.

Harry Styles is one of the luckiest guys in the world having met Love Island icon Ekin-Su Culculoglu before she found fame on the show alongside new boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Weeks into Ekin-Su’s journey in the villa, fans discovered a photo of the villa queen and Mr Styles himself.

Love Island's Luke Trotman 'Engaged' Less Than A Year After Siannise Fudge Split

Why There Was No ‘Split Or Steal’ Option In The Love Island Final

Ekin was seemingly out shopping when she noticed the former One Direction singer out and about and asked him for a pic.

Ekin-Su met Harry Styles in a chance encounter
Ekin-Su met Harry Styles in a chance encounter. Picture: Twitter
Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022
Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

We’re guessing the snap is only a few years old but Love Island and Harry fans’ reactions have been hilarious, calling the stars ‘best friends’.

“Ekin-su and harry styles being best friends proof,” one fan tweeted.

The night before the final, another fan tweeted: “Please vote for harry styles’ bestfriend (proof below) and her husband (ekin-su and davide) for the winners of love island uk 2022.”

“Does harry styles know how lucky he is that he’s met and got a picture with ekin-su?” commented another.

Harry Styles fans reckon he's an Ekin-Su fan
Harry Styles fans reckon he's an Ekin-Su fan. Picture: Getty

Ekin-Su and Davide of course went on to win Love Island 2022, and we reckon Harry’s fans helped them secure the crown.

The couple had a rollercoaster of a relationship in the villa but soon realised how strong their connection was after facing tests in Casa Amor.

They won the £50k prize after eight weeks of getting to know each other, with Luca Bish and Gemma Owen finishing in second place.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge have reportedly split

Why Love Island's Siannise Fudge & Luke Trotman Split & Who They're Dating Now

Love Island

Why everyone's talking about this 'Not Okay' scene

Fans Are Losing It Over This Dylan O'Brien & Zoey Deutch Scene In 'Not Okay'

Drake reunited with his first girlfriend Keisha Chanté at OVO Fest

Drake Brings Out First Girlfriend Kiki During Concert In Emotional Reunion

Big Brother is finally set to return to our screens in 2023

Big Brother Officially Returns After Five-Year Hiatus

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed

Meet Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: His Age, Net Worth & Instagram

'Not Okay' boasts a very impressive cast

Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star