Ekin-Su Met Harry Styles And Fans Want Him To Know How Lucky He Is

By Capital FM

Love Island fans unearthed a picture of the time Ekin-Su Culculoglu had a chance meeting with Harry Styles.

Harry Styles is one of the luckiest guys in the world having met Love Island icon Ekin-Su Culculoglu before she found fame on the show alongside new boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Weeks into Ekin-Su’s journey in the villa, fans discovered a photo of the villa queen and Mr Styles himself.

Love Island's Luke Trotman 'Engaged' Less Than A Year After Siannise Fudge Split

Why There Was No ‘Split Or Steal’ Option In The Love Island Final

Ekin was seemingly out shopping when she noticed the former One Direction singer out and about and asked him for a pic.

Ekin-Su met Harry Styles in a chance encounter. Picture: Twitter

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

We’re guessing the snap is only a few years old but Love Island and Harry fans’ reactions have been hilarious, calling the stars ‘best friends’.

“Ekin-su and harry styles being best friends proof,” one fan tweeted.

The night before the final, another fan tweeted: “Please vote for harry styles’ bestfriend (proof below) and her husband (ekin-su and davide) for the winners of love island uk 2022.”

“Does harry styles know how lucky he is that he’s met and got a picture with ekin-su?” commented another.

Harry Styles fans reckon he's an Ekin-Su fan. Picture: Getty

Ekin-Su and Davide of course went on to win Love Island 2022, and we reckon Harry’s fans helped them secure the crown.

The couple had a rollercoaster of a relationship in the villa but soon realised how strong their connection was after facing tests in Casa Amor.

They won the £50k prize after eight weeks of getting to know each other, with Luca Bish and Gemma Owen finishing in second place.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital