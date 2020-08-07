Love Island’s Amber Gill Slams 'Pathetic' Ex Greg O’Shea After He Shaded Her In Savage Tweet

7 August 2020, 10:15

Amber Gill hit out at Greg's brutal tweet in a TikTok comment
Amber Gill hit out at Greg's brutal tweet in a TikTok comment. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Amber Gill has responded after her Love Island ex-boyfriend Greg O’Shea savagely called her out on Twitter.

Love Island star Amber Gill has hit back after her former beau Greg O’Shea threw some serious shade in a savage tweet.

It all started when the 23-year-old Geordie TV star reminisced about it being one year since being crowned the winner of the 2019 series of the dating show.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Exposes Shocking DM From Troll Branding Her ‘Nasty’

In a tweet, she wrote: "Can you believe it’s been one whole year since I won Love Island,” after retweeting a fan’s video, captioned: “Happy one year anniversary of being the first solo winner of Love Island my sis [sic].”

Greg replied with a very savage, “Congrats,” leading Amber’s fans to call him out for being shady AF.

Amber Gill's fans called Greg O'Shea out for his savage response
Amber Gill's fans called Greg O'Shea out for his savage response. Picture: Twitter
Amber Gill branded her ex 'pathetic'
Amber Gill branded her ex 'pathetic'. Picture: TikTok

However, it wasn’t long before Amber took matters into her own hands and slammed her rugby player ex for the comment, branding his response ‘pathetic’.

In a recent TikTok video where she took part in a viral 'put a finger down if' challenge, one fan commented, writing: "Negl tho but it was ac gas when Greg replied to ur tweet ahahaha yup gregor [sic]."

Amber then replied, saying: "Is gas pathetic? Cos yeah same xx [sic]."

This comes after the reality star wrote a lengthy tweet following Greg's, after some people thought she was the one throwing shade.

The Love Island star hit out at people who thought she was being shady
The Love Island star hit out at people who thought she was being shady. Picture: Twitter
Amber Gill previously revealed Greg O'Shea called time on their relationship via text message
Amber Gill previously revealed Greg O'Shea called time on their relationship via text message. Picture: ITV

She wrote: "When people are unhappy within themselves they interpret everything as bitter and shade throwing. Let them misinterpret they cannot comprehend someone being unproblematic and unbothered. We don't need any more negativity in 2020 let them be on their bulls**t.”

One fan replied, saying: “Amber, your well able to throw shade yourself!! [sic].”

However, Amber shut down the comment, writing: "MISINTERPREATATION #1. Shade throwing is my speciality being able to differentiate shade throwing from a harmless comment is what I'm talking about not everything is shade.”

Amber and Greg dated for two months after their stint on Love Island, before splitting in September 2019.

