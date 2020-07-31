Love Island’s Greg O’Shea Throws Shade At Ex Amber Gill In Savage Tweet

Amber Gill's fans called out Greg O'Shea for throwing shade. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea has shaded Amber Gill on Twitter after she reminisced about winning the ITV2 show last year.

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea sent a very savage tweet to Amber Gill and fans of the Geordie beauty were not here for it.

It all started when Amber took to Twitter to mark the one-year anniversary of being crowned the winner of Love Island, which she scooped alongside her rugby player ex.

In a tweet, she wrote: “Can you believe it’s been one whole year since I won Love Island,” after retweeting a fan’s video, captioned: “Happy one year anniversary of being the first solo winner of Love Island my sis [sic]."

Greg went on to reply with a super savage, “Congrats,” which led to Amber’s fans calling him out for throwing shade.

Greg O'Shea gave a savage response to Amber Gill. Picture: Twitter

Amber Gill's fans jumped to her defence. Picture: Twitter

One wrote: “Yh we’ll take a little less of that smelly attitude thanks [sic].”

“And she would have won with or without you. If anything she won it b single-handed [sic],” penned another.

“Grow up,” added a third.

It seems Amber wasn’t here for the comments either, as she went on to like some of her fans' messages, who had responded to the Irish rugby star.

Amber Gill appeared on Love Island 2019. Picture: Instagram

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea split in September 2019. Picture: ITV

She liked one tweet, which read: “STAY AWAY FROM HER.”

Amber and Greg won Love Island 2019 together and went on to date for two months after leaving the villa.

However, she went on to announce that they had called time on their relationship after Greg apparently split up with her via text message.

Since then, Amber’s fans widely joked that she was a ’solo winner’ due to being a fan-favourite on the show.

