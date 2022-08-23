Love Island’s Indiyah Polack In Talks For Huge Fashion Brand Deal

Indiyah Polack is apparently in talks for a Boohoo deal. Picture: Indiayh Polack/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

As the Love Island cast adjust to normal life away from the villa, they’re being inundated with offers from huge brands – and Indiyah Polack is said be on the verge of signing a lucrative deal.

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack is apparently on track to sign a huge deal with fashion giant Boohoo after becoming a firm favourite contestant among ITV2 viewers this summer.

Indiayh, who left the series with boyfriend Dami Hope in third place, won the brand’s attention while in the villa after wearing ‘stylish looks’ day after day.

According to MailOnline she’s the ‘perfect fit’ for the brand.

Their source said: “Indiyah is currently in talks for a huge deal with Boohoo. They feel that she can achieve great things with the brand and is the perfect fit.”

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came third on Love Island. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram

Indiyah Polack was a firm favourite Islander this year. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram

They added: “Everyone loved Indiyah's style during her time in the villa and she really impressed with her stylish looks. It's potentially a very lucrative offer.”

Athleisure brand Gymshark have also reached out to the 23-year-old, contacting her in a tweet which said: “Hey @1ndiyah can we pull you for a chat.”

They followed it up with: “Btw we already slid in the DM, we just wanna make sure she sees it.”

Indiyah Polack was on of this year's fashion inspirations on Love Island. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram

It comes after Indiyah’s co-stars have also been signing lucrative deals.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has apparently signed a £1 million deal with Oh Polly while Gemma Owen’s partnership with PrettyLittleThing was unveiled earlier this week.

She and boyfriend Davie Sanclimenti won the show and went on to announce a TV series of their own which will see them road-tripping around Italy and Turkey.

