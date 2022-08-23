Luca Bish Claims Love Island Producers Held Him Back From Pursuing Gemma Owen At The Start

23 August 2022, 12:24

Luca claims Love Island producers stopped him from getting to know Gemma early on
Luca claims Love Island producers stopped him from getting to know Gemma early on. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Luca Bish has now made it known he was interested in Gemma Owen since the beginning of Love Island but claimed the producers kept them from pursuing their romance early on.

Luca Bish has claimed that Love Island producers wouldn’t allow him and Gemma Owen to pursue their romantic connection at the start of the series.

The pair, who became runners-up on this summer’s series to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, are said to have been interested in each other from the start, but Luca claims producers ‘held him back’ from getting to know Gemma.

Who Will Be The New Love Island Host? All The Presenter Favourites As Laura Whitmore Quits

Luca Bish Addresses 'Controlling Behaviour' On Love Island: 'I Went Too Far'

In a chat with Grazia, the fishmonger explained that they were advised to focus on the existing couples they were in, which - for the first time in Love Island history - were picked via public vote instead of the contestants themselves.

For those who don’t remember, Luca was chosen to be coupled up with Paige Thorne from day one, whereas Gemma was picked to be in a couple with Liam Llewellyn, who went on to quit the show just days after.

Love Island's Luca Bish claims producers held him back from pursuing Gemma Owen
Love Island's Luca Bish claims producers held him back from pursuing Gemma Owen. Picture: ITV2
Luca claims he was interested in Gemma early on in Love Island
Luca claims he was interested in Gemma early on in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

However, a few weeks in, Luca and Gemma’s romance began to blossom.

Luca told Grazia: “I actually wanted to pull Gemma from the start but they [producers] kept holding me back so I could focus on the connections I had at the time,” referring to Paige and Tasha Ghouri.

Love Island fans have since uncovered a clip from the show which suggests Luca was ‘held back’ from having chats with the daughter of football star Michael Owen.

The clip, which has gone viral on TikTok, shows Luca, Ekin-Su, Gemma and Tasha around the fire pit, as he says to Gemma: “Do you wanna go for a stroll,” to which Gemma replies: “Us? Yeah, Ok.”

Luca and Gemma came in second place on this year's Love Island
Luca and Gemma came in second place on this year's Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Luca then mumbles: “Yeah, we’re allowed. We got the green [light].”

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: “Luca got so much hate with people thinking he only liked her after he found out who her dad.”

“For anyone wondering Luca did an interview and said the producers were telling him not to chat to Gem right at the start, and this clip proves that!” commented another.

CapitalFM.com has reached out to ITV for comment.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rihanna is dropping a new makeup line incorporating ketchup

Rihanna Confuses Fans With New Fenty Beauty Ketchup Line

Demi Lovato created TikTik trend with '29'

Demi Lovato Talks About Age-Gap Relationships In TikTok Hit '29'

The actor who plays Hardin Scott dished on why he hasn't read the After books

Why Hero Fiennes Tiffin Didn’t Read The After Books Before Taking On Hardin Role

Louis Tomlinson has met his nephew

Lottie Tomlinson's Brother Louis Meets His Baby Nephew

Tom Parker's documentary is shortlisted for an NTA

The Wanted's Tom Parker Is Up For A Posthumous Award

Everything you need to know about who will be the new Love Island host

Who Will Be The New Love Island Host? All The Presenter Favourites As Laura Whitmore Quits

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star