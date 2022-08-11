Ekin-Su Has Signed The Biggest Fashion Deal In Love Island History

11 August 2022, 15:30 | Updated: 11 August 2022, 15:34

Ekin-Su has bagged a £1million fashion deal
Ekin-Su has bagged a £1million fashion deal. Picture: ITV/Ekin-Su/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island's Ekin-Su has broken the record for the biggest fashion deal to be signed by an Islander!

All eyes have been on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu since she won the eighth series of Love Island – and she became the ultimate queen of the villa in the process!

It comes as no surprise that the actress-turned-reality star has been bombarded with countless brand deals since winning the ITV2 dating show with beau Davide Sanclimenti – and now Ekin-Su has even made Love Island history!

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Finally Addresses If She's Related To Central Cee

The 27-year-old has reportedly bagged the biggest fashion deal by any Islander ever, signing into a partnership with popular fashion brand Oh Polly.

Ekin's first big venture since leaving the Love Island villa is set to be a very lucrative one, with the rumoured upcoming collection said to be making the star an eye-watering £1,000,000 – no wonder why it's broken records!

Ekin-Su is set to make serious cash from her record-breaking fashion deal
Ekin-Su is set to make serious cash from her record-breaking fashion deal. Picture: ITV

A source revealed to the MailOnline that she was inundated with offers since returning from Majorca, but ultimately wanted to "follow her heart" and sign with a company that made senes for her brand.

The insider told the publication: "Ekin has met with countless brands this week, but she knew that Oh Polly was the perfect fit for her, and the feeling was mutual.

"She's signed an enormous deal worth over a million and now she can't wait to start collaborating with the brand and working on her first-ever collection," they continued.

Ekin-Su and Davide captured everyone's hearts on Love Island this summer
Ekin-Su and Davide captured everyone's hearts on Love Island this summer. Picture: Ekin-Su/Instagram

They went on to share that creating a range of clothing has always been an aspiration of hers, the source said: "Prior to Love Island, Ekin dreamed of one day making a name for herself, she will never forget this feeling of being in demand and admired by her legions of fans."

Ekin-Su – who worked as an actress on a Turkish drama before appearing on the show – has undoubtedly been the breakout star of the 2022 series and has already racked up a whopping 2.6 million Instagram followers.

Davide and Ekin-Su won Love Island by a landslide of votes after capturing the nation's hearts, many have even theorised that the new queen of the villa is set to surpass Molly-Mae as the richest Love Island contestant ever.

