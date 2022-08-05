Ekin-Su Set To Surpass Molly-Mae As Richest Love Island Contestant Ever

Ekin-Su on track to become richest Love Island star ever. Picture: ITV2/@mollymae/Instagram

By Capital FM

A surge of brands are already waiting to work with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu as she’s on track to become a multi-millionaire and one of the most successful Love Island stars ever.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is on track to becoming potentially the richest Love Islander ever after taking home the crown and winning the 2022 series with her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

An array of global super brands are already queuing up to work with her - and brand experts reckon her earnings could even surpass the heavily successful Love Island rich-list topper, Molly-Mae Hague, who appeared on the 2019 series and is said to have a joint net worth of £2million with boyfriend and former contestant Tommy Fury.

First off for Ekin-Su is a spinoff show with Davide, as ITV is said to have first dibs on the couple following their stint on the ITV2 dating show as their Love Island contracts include exclusivity rights for the channel.

Ekin-Su is on track to becoming the richest Love Island star ever. Picture: ITV2

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

This wouldn’t be the first time a couple from the show has been given a spinoff series, with an insider telling this tabloid: “Just like with Olivia and Chris from 2018 then Jack and Dani in 2019, a spin-off show following Ekin and Davide would be a real ratings spinner.

“It is one of the first things ITV want to discuss with them."

Speaking about Love Islanders' typical paths, the source went on to say: “There’s a pretty well-trodden path for Love Island winners. Over the past seven series it’s the usual fast fashion, drugstore make-up and then, of course, teeth whitening and protein shakes.”

Global super brands are already queuing up to work with Ekin-Su. Picture: ITV2

Molly-Mae Hague is currently topping the Love Island rich list. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV2

They continued: “Only Molly-Mae has really and truly broken that mould but even she ended up finding a home at a High Street fashion brand, Pretty Little Thing, albeit on a £250,000 salary.

“Ekin’s appeal to brands appears to have gone way beyond all that. It’s not just clothing brands, but big, global corporate brands that want to work with her. She’s going to be a very, very busy girl.”

The 27-year-old Turkish actress could be well on her way to earning at least a million in the next year, and adding herself to the Love Island rich list including the likes of PLT creative director Molly-Mae as well as Amber Davies, Olivia & Alex Bowen, Siannise Fudge and Millie Court.

