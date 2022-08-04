Love Island Star Davide Sanclimenti’s Sister Apologises For Unfollowing Ekin-Su Culculoglu On Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti’s sister had to speak out after fans noticed she’d unfollowed Ekin Culculoglu.

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti and girlfriend Ekin-Su Culculoglu are returning to their normal lives after falling in love in the iconic Mallorca villa.

Days before their win the couple got to meet each other’s loved ones, with Ekin’s mum and brother arriving in the villa alongside Davide’s mum and sister who instantly bonded with their family’s new addition.

But just as they headed home to England this week, Love Island fans noticed Davide’s sister had unfollowed Ekin-Su on Instagram and speculated about the reason why.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are back in England after their Love Island win. Picture: Shutterstock

Ekin-Su has over two million Instagram followers since winning Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Valea Sanclimenti had to speak out, explaining on Instagram nothing had gone down between them.

She wrote on her story: “I have been receiving many DMs for unfollowing @ekinsuofficial. Thanks for asking, but nothing happened!

“Yesterday night I was reacting to many photos of them and I just realised I unfollowed Ekin, thanks for your messages. I’m sorry I made you worry.”

She added: “I love her and Davide and I hope to meet her again soon,” before showing her love for the pair by signing off with ‘EkinDe.’

Ekin-Su and Davide have only just got their phones back after leaving – and winning – Love Island on Monday. While Ekin has over 2 million followers on Instagram, Davide has 1.4 million.

The couple wasted no time in getting back in the gym when they returned, posting a video on Instagram Stories of their workout two days after getting home.

