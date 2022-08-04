Love Island Star Davide Sanclimenti’s Sister Apologises For Unfollowing Ekin-Su Culculoglu On Instagram

4 August 2022, 12:58 | Updated: 4 August 2022, 12:59

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti’s sister had to speak out after fans noticed she’d unfollowed Ekin Culculoglu.

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti and girlfriend Ekin-Su Culculoglu are returning to their normal lives after falling in love in the iconic Mallorca villa.

Days before their win the couple got to meet each other’s loved ones, with Ekin’s mum and brother arriving in the villa alongside Davide’s mum and sister who instantly bonded with their family’s new addition.

Love Island Voting Figures Show How Much Davide And Ekin-Su Won By

But just as they headed home to England this week, Love Island fans noticed Davide’s sister had unfollowed Ekin-Su on Instagram and speculated about the reason why.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are back in England after their Love Island win
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are back in England after their Love Island win. Picture: Shutterstock
Ekin-Su has over two million Instagram followers since winning Love Island
Ekin-Su has over two million Instagram followers since winning Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Valea Sanclimenti had to speak out, explaining on Instagram nothing had gone down between them.

She wrote on her story: “I have been receiving many DMs for unfollowing @ekinsuofficial. Thanks for asking, but nothing happened!

“Yesterday night I was reacting to many photos of them and I just realised I unfollowed Ekin, thanks for your messages. I’m sorry I made you worry.”

She added: “I love her and Davide and I hope to meet her again soon,” before showing her love for the pair by signing off with ‘EkinDe.’

Ekin-Su and Davide have only just got their phones back after leaving – and winning – Love Island on Monday. While Ekin has over 2 million followers on Instagram, Davide has 1.4 million.

The couple wasted no time in getting back in the gym when they returned, posting a video on Instagram Stories of their workout two days after getting home.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Adam said his piece about the Paige split rumours

Adam Collard Addresses The Paige Thorne Split Rumours

Lizzo loves a bit of Love Island...

Love Island's Indiyah Has Found A Fan In Lizzo

Meet Luke Trotman's girlfriend Chelsea Menna as they 'get engaged'

Who Is Chelsea Menna? Meet Luke Trotman’s Girlfriend As They ‘Get Engaged’

Davide and Ekin-Su won Love Island by a landslide

Love Island Voting Figures Show How Much Davide And Ekin-Su Won By

Love Island fans were left baffled after noticing Luca was missing from Gemma's final post

Love Island Fans Question Luca’s Absence From Gemma’s Social Media As Other Finalists Share Couple Posts

Hot On Capital

Kim Kardashian revealed she's undergone a 'painful' stomach tightening procedure

Kim Kardashian Shares Results Of ‘Painful’ Stomach Tightening Laser Procedure

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced they've uncovered her son's name after changing it from Wolf Webster

All The Clues That Kylie Jenner Has Finally Settled On Her Son’s Name

The lowdown on Khloe Kardashian's second baby from due date and gender to surrogate

All The Details On Khloe Kardashian’s Second Baby: Due Date, Baby’s Gender, Surrogate & More
All the clues Khloe Kardashian has already welcomed baby number two

All The Clues Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Already Welcomed Their Baby Boy

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to the Wimbledon Championships

It's A House Of The Dragon Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Purple Hearts is Netflix's new hit

Here's Why Viewers Are Calling 'Purple Hearts' The Best Netflix Original Ever

More Movies & TV News

Why everyone's talking about this 'Not Okay' scene

Fans Are Losing It Over This Dylan O'Brien & Zoey Deutch Scene In 'Not Okay'

Big Brother is coming back in 2023

Who Will Host Big Brother 2023, How To Apply & When It’s Coming Back: The Biggest Questions Answered
Big Brother is finally set to return to our screens in 2023

Big Brother Officially Returns After Five-Year Hiatus

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed

Meet Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: His Age, Net Worth & Instagram

'Not Okay' boasts a very impressive cast

Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch