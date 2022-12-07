Gemma Owen Breaks Silence On ‘Challenging’ Split From Luca Bish

Gemma Owen spoke about how tricky her split from Luca Bish has been. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish ended their relationship in November.

Gemma Owen has opened up about how things have been difficult since splitting from her Love Island beau Luca Bish.

The pair got close during their time in the villa this summer and became inseparable before becoming runners-up to winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

However, they confirmed that their romance came to an end last month after three months together.

Speaking about their split for the first time, Gemma told Goss.ie during PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas party that their breakup has been ‘challenging’ for her.

Gemma Owen opened up about her split from Luca Bish. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Owen explained: “These last few weeks, as going through any breakup, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Gemma went on to praise her Love Island co-stars for helping her get through the difficult time, adding: “The girls have been lovely.”

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split it November after three months together. Picture: ITV2

Gemma Owen said her split from Luca Bish has been 'challenging'. Picture: Shutterstock

“Every single one of them has sent me a message, being there, telling me if I never need a call they’ll be there. So that’s really lovely and makes it a bit easier,” added Gemma.

Luca and Gemma both confirmed that they had called it quits last month after sharing statements to their respective Instagram Stories.

At the time, the influencer told her followers that their break-up ‘wasn’t an easy decision’ but ‘what is best for us both right now’.

Meanwhile, Luca went on to add that they will ‘remain good friends’.

