Gemma Owen Breaks Silence On ‘Challenging’ Split From Luca Bish

7 December 2022, 10:14

Gemma Owen spoke about how tricky her split from Luca Bish has been
Gemma Owen spoke about how tricky her split from Luca Bish has been. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish ended their relationship in November.

Gemma Owen has opened up about how things have been difficult since splitting from her Love Island beau Luca Bish.

The pair got close during their time in the villa this summer and became inseparable before becoming runners-up to winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Love Island’s Winter 2023 Start Date Has Been Spilled

Love Island Fans Think They’ve Worked Out Why Gemma Owen And Luca Bish Split

However, they confirmed that their romance came to an end last month after three months together.

Speaking about their split for the first time, Gemma told Goss.ie during PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas party that their breakup has been ‘challenging’ for her.

Gemma Owen opened up about her split from Luca Bish
Gemma Owen opened up about her split from Luca Bish. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Owen explained: “These last few weeks, as going through any breakup, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Gemma went on to praise her Love Island co-stars for helping her get through the difficult time, adding: “The girls have been lovely.”

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split it November after three months together
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split it November after three months together. Picture: ITV2
Gemma Owen said her split from Luca Bish has been 'challenging'
Gemma Owen said her split from Luca Bish has been 'challenging'. Picture: Shutterstock

“Every single one of them has sent me a message, being there, telling me if I never need a call they’ll be there. So that’s really lovely and makes it a bit easier,” added Gemma.

Luca and Gemma both confirmed that they had called it quits last month after sharing statements to their respective Instagram Stories.

At the time, the influencer told her followers that their break-up ‘wasn’t an easy decision’ but ‘what is best for us both right now’.

Meanwhile, Luca went on to add that they will ‘remain good friends’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Meet the Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestants

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 4: The Contestants’ Ages, Jobs & Instagram

Exclusive
This year's Too Hot To Handle contestants were allowed less alcohol

The Too Hot To Handle Contestants Have Stricter Alcohol Limits This Year

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2 On Netflix?

What song is in the iconic Wednesday dance scene?

What Song Is Wednesday Addams Dancing To?

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Lewis Capaldi opened up about why he wanted to speak about his Tourette's syndrome

Lewis Capaldi Got Candid About Why He Shared His Tourette’s Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star