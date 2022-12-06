Love Island’s Winter 2023 Start Date Has Been Spilled

Love Island 2023 returns in January. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s winter series is rumoured to start early in the New Year.

Speculation surrounding Love Island 2023 has already begun, as fans countdown to the winter series which will be hosted by Maya Jama after she officially took over from Laura Whitmore.

The official start date for the new series of Love Island has apparently been revealed as Monday 16th January, which is also known as Blue Monday AKA ‘the gloomiest day of the year.’

ITV are yet to confirm Love Island’s 2023 winter start date, but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited over on Twitter.

According to the tabloids, the contestants on the new season will be flown out to South Africa in early January.

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island. Picture: Getty

Love Island returns with a brand new cast for series 9. Picture: ITV

The new villa is said to be ‘amazing’ and the singletons ‘sexier than ever’.

“Love Island returns next month and The Holiday is getting a sequel. What a great morning of news,” one fan tweeted.

“We get a winter Love Island,” another added alongside the side eyes emoji.

“Streets is saying this is real… winter season of Love Island let’s f*****g gooo,” commented a third.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island 2022. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama is taking over as Love Island’s host after Laura stepped down following series 8 this summer.

After Laura announced she was quitting, fans flooded social media begging ITV to make Maya her replacement.

After weeks of names swirling around, Maya finally confirmed in October that she was taking over.

