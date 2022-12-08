Molly-Mae Hague Hints At Due Date As She Prepares To Give Birth To Baby Girl

8 December 2022, 12:42

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has teased the due date for her baby girl as she and Tommy Fury are set to become first-time parents soon.

Molly-Mae Hague has hinted at her due date as she prepares to celebrate her last Christmas with her boyfriend Tommy Fury before the arrival of their little one.

The 23-year-old pregnant star is in her third trimester and has kept fans updated with her pregnancy journey since she first announced she was expecting her first baby back in September.

Having just enjoyed a lavish baby shower over the weekend, Molly-Mae gave fans an update on her due date in a new vlog she uploaded to her YouTube channel.

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague Defended By Fans After Viral Interview About Tommy Fury’s ‘Absence'

Molly-Mae and Tommy are expecting their first baby
Molly-Mae and Tommy are expecting their first baby. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae hinted at her due date
Molly-Mae hinted at her due date. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She told fans how she was preparing for her last Christmas before her bundle of joy arrived, hinting at either a later December due date or a January due date.

Molly also said she’d be meeting her little one ‘soon’ after expressing her disappointment that her 4D baby scan didn’t go to plan.

"We'll meet her soon anyway in person,” she said, “We'll see her face and we can like touch her face. That's better than a 4D scan anyway".

Molly-Mae is preparing for her last Christmas before becoming a mum
Molly-Mae is preparing for her last Christmas before becoming a mum. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae fans think she'll give birth in the next month
Molly-Mae fans think she'll give birth in the next month. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The former Love Island star went on to say that she had started preparing her house for the festive season to mark her last Christmas before becoming a mum.

“I'm having my family here for Christmas and I've kind of got it in my head that I want everything to be really special and perfect, and obviously this is gonna be my last Christmas before I become a mum," Molly explained.

The influencer revealed back in October that she and Tommy are set to welcome a baby girl and even said that they’d had a name picked since they first began dating.

