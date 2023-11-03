Chrishell Stause Fact File: Age, Net Worth, Kids And Ex-Husband

Selling Sunset wouldn't be the same without viewer's favourite Chrishell Stause. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is back on our TV screens for season 7 but what are the basic facts we need to know about her? From her age to her relationships, here's everything you need to know.

Chrishell Stause has found herself centre of Selling Sunset drama for many of the series she's appeared in and season seven doesn't look like it will be any different.

So as more drama unfolds on the Netflix show, and further relationships break down, we take a closer look as to who Chrishell actually is and all the basic facts you need to know about the real estate agent.

From her age, to her take on children and even her net worth, we've compiled all the essential information.

Here's everything you need to know about who Chrishell is including her ex-husband and current relationship with G Flip.

Chrishell Stause has returned to Selling Sunset for season 7. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

How old is Chrishell Stause?

Chrishell's beautiful looks and stunning wardrobe often has fans questioning her age and you'll be surprised to know she's 42 years old.

Born on July 21st, in 1981, she's a summer baby with the star sign cancer.

Where is Chrishell Stause from?

As we all know, G Flip's partner now lives in the sunny and luxury quarters of LA but she's actually from Draffenville, Kentucky.

Chrishell does also spend a lot of time in Australia where other half G Flip is from.

What is Chrishell Stause's net worth?

Her staggering commission from selling luxury homes in LA, her acting career and her brand partnerships has seen the Selling Sunset star rack up an impressive fortune.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she currently has a fortune of around $6million (£4.95million)

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have gone from strength to strength in their relationship. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Does Chrishell have children?

No, Chrishell doesn't have children but has spoke openly on the show about her desire to have kids.

Whether it's adoption, surrogacy or children of their own, Chrishell and G Flip have said they definitely see a family in their future.

Is Chrishell married to G Flip?

Yes! The pair surprised all their fans when they took to Instagram to confirm they had officially wed.

G Flip described it as "the best day of my life" after they dropped an Instagram Reel showing off their day.

Selling Sunset is back on Netflix with season 7. Picture: Netflix

Who is Chrishell Stause's ex-husband?

When Chrishell joined the cast of Selling Sunset she was married to actor Justin Hartley.

However, after two years of marriage, he filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences". Her heartbreak was filmed for the Netflix show which she was documented saying she was unaware they had problems big enough for this.