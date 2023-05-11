Chrishell Stause Has Married G Flip After A Year Together

Chrishell Stause and G Flip tied the knot. Picture: Getty/Chrishell Stause/Instagram

By Capital FM

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are married! Here's everything you need to know about the newlyweds...

It was clear that Chrishell Stause was loved up as ever as she revealed she married Australian musician G Flip after a year together!

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to share the incredible news and she got all 4 million of her followers feeling emotional as she shared a montage video of her relationship with the singer.

The clip ended with a photo of the couple kissing as they stood in an alter, Chrishell held up a bouquet whilst wearing a white gown and G Flip sported a suave suit.

"Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better," she wrote in the caption.

Chrishell Stause marries G Flip

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have tied the knot. Picture: Getty

G Flip's song 'Be Your Man' played throughout the heartwarming video, the song was written about Chrishell and went viral earlier this year on TikTok.

The reality star urged fans to stream her partner's love song, she wrote: "Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories."

She then showered her beau with adoration, writing: "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there.

"I love you so much @gflip," she capped off the sentimental post.

Chrishell shared heartwarming moments from their relationship. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell confirmed her romance with G during the Selling Sunset reunion show in May 2022, she revealed that their relationship blossomed after she appeared in one of the singer's music videos.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And, they're an extremely talented musician," she said on the episode.

The couple first met back in 2021 when Chrishell was still dating Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim, they split in December that year.

A source spoke to PEOPLE about the pair's nuptials, they said: "They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

