Who is Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Dating Now?

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

Is Chrishell Stause dating again? Here is everything you need to know about the Selling Sunset star's love life, from exes to new flames...

Season five of Selling Sunset is just around the corner, leading many fans to ask questions about what The Oppenheim Group ladies have been up to since the last series.

Chrishell Stause is one of the biggest stars of Netflix's reality show, streamers have had an insight into her love life for four seasons since the series began back in 2019.

So, who is Chrishell dating now as rumours circulate that she's over her relationship with Jason Oppenheim...

Is Chrishell Stause dating someone new? Picture: Alamy

Chrishell will appear alsonside ex Jason Oppenheim in Selling Sunset's fifth season. Picture: Netflix

Who is Chrishell Stause dating?

Following the jaw-dropping break-up between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim – one of the co-founders of the Oppenheim Group – everyone wants to know if the Selling Sunset star is back in the dating pool!

In March, rumours swirled that Chrishell had moved on following the split from her real estate boss boyfriend of five months – the break-up was confirmed in December 2021.

Chrishell is reportedly now dating G Flip – a 27-year-old Australian musician!

The singer-songwriter and producer releases her work under the pseudonym G Flip but her real name is Georgia Flipo.

Chrishell and G Flip have been spotted on multiple occasions spending time together in Los Angeles, and a photo of the couple has even made its way on the 'Gram!

Chrishell Stause and G Flip were spotted at the Bridgerton premiere together. Picture: Getty

Chrishell even posted a selfie of G Flip to her Instagram. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

They even attended the Bridgerton season two premiere together, sparking even more interest in their speculated relationship – talk about a romantic date night!

Selling Sunset has followed Chrishell through her previous relationships, such as with Jason, as well as her ex-husband Justin Hartley – who is a well-known actor on TV drama This Is Us.

Chrishell and Justin began dating in 2014, married in 2017 and filed for divorce two years later. She announced her romance with her Selling Sunset co-star in July 2021.

Will G Flip make an appearance on the fifth series of Selling Sunset? Only time will tell...

