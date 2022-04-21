Who is Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Dating Now?

21 April 2022, 17:29

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life
Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life. Picture: Alamy/Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Is Chrishell Stause dating again? Here is everything you need to know about the Selling Sunset star's love life, from exes to new flames...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Season five of Selling Sunset is just around the corner, leading many fans to ask questions about what The Oppenheim Group ladies have been up to since the last series.

Chrishell Stause is one of the biggest stars of Netflix's reality show, streamers have had an insight into her love life for four seasons since the series began back in 2019.

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

So, who is Chrishell dating now as rumours circulate that she's over her relationship with Jason Oppenheim...

Is Chrishell Stause dating someone new?
Is Chrishell Stause dating someone new? Picture: Alamy
Chrishell will appear alsonside ex Jason Oppenheim in Selling Sunset's fifth season
Chrishell will appear alsonside ex Jason Oppenheim in Selling Sunset's fifth season. Picture: Netflix

Who is Chrishell Stause dating?

Following the jaw-dropping break-up between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim – one of the co-founders of the Oppenheim Group – everyone wants to know if the Selling Sunset star is back in the dating pool!

In March, rumours swirled that Chrishell had moved on following the split from her real estate boss boyfriend of five months – the break-up was confirmed in December 2021.

Chrishell is reportedly now dating G Flip – a 27-year-old Australian musician!

The singer-songwriter and producer releases her work under the pseudonym G Flip but her real name is Georgia Flipo.

Chrishell and G Flip have been spotted on multiple occasions spending time together in Los Angeles, and a photo of the couple has even made its way on the 'Gram!

Chrishell Stause and G Flip were spotted at the Bridgerton premiere together
Chrishell Stause and G Flip were spotted at the Bridgerton premiere together. Picture: Getty
Chrishell even posted a selfie of G Flip to her Instagram
Chrishell even posted a selfie of G Flip to her Instagram. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

They even attended the Bridgerton season two premiere together, sparking even more interest in their speculated relationship – talk about a romantic date night!

Selling Sunset has followed Chrishell through her previous relationships, such as with Jason, as well as her ex-husband Justin Hartley – who is a well-known actor on TV drama This Is Us.

Chrishell and Justin began dating in 2014, married in 2017 and filed for divorce two years later. She announced her romance with her Selling Sunset co-star in July 2021.

Will G Flip make an appearance on the fifth series of Selling Sunset? Only time will tell...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix are currently on their last tour before they go on a hiatus

How To Join In And Make The Most Of Little Mix’s Last Tour

Lizzo and Aitch's blossoming friendship is everything

Lizzo And Aitch Are Becoming The Internet’s New Favourite Duo

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

Harry Styles has released 'As It Was'

Harry Styles Gets Confessional With 'As It Was' Lyrics

Music

The lowdown on why Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashians and what happened

The Kardashians Vs Blac Chyna Lawsuit Explained & Why They’re Being Sued

All of Harry Styles best one-piece looks...

Every Harry Styles Jumpsuit That Had Us Speechless: From Coachella To The Met Gala

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star