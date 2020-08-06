Chrishell Stause Divorce: Why Did Selling Sunset Star Split From Husband Justin Hartley?

6 August 2020, 00:30 | Updated: 6 August 2020, 00:31

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will open up about the reason behind her divorce on the show.
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will open up about the reason behind her divorce on the show. Picture: PA images

Chrishell Stause’s divorce is one of the main storylines on Selling Sunset Season 3. But why did she split from her husband? What was the reason?

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause married American actor Justin Hartley in 2017.

However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be, and the couple ended up splitting in 2019 after Justin filed for divorce.

Is Selling Sunset Real Or Scripted? How The Netflix Series Is Edited

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley married in 2017. But why did they split?
Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley married in 2017. But why did they split? Picture: PA images

But why did they split? What was the reason? Let’s take a look…

Why did Chrishell Stause split from her husband Justin Hartley?

Justin filed for divorce eight days after the couple attended the Golden Globes together and posed for photographs on the red carpet.

He cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the breakup.

According to Us Weekly, the ‘divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell in terms of their friends’.

What has Chrishell Stause said about the breakup?

The reality star recently opened up to ET Canada about how difficult it was to go through her divorce while filming the show.

She told the publication: "This is still new for me trying to adjust to such an uncomfortable thing but unfortunately yes, the cameras were there.

“I still had a month left of shooting when my personal life kind of exploded.

"It's not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone.

“If I'm being 100% honest with you, it's friggin' awkward.

“They were there and some of it is going to be shown and I'm dreading that."

