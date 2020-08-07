Selling Sunset Series 3: Boyfriends & Husbands From Justin Hartley To Romain Bonnet

Selling Sunset series 3 is finally upon us, and we know the ladies so well, but it's time to learn everything about their boyfriends and husbands, or ex-husbands, should we say.

Selling Sunset 3 is finally here and there's more drama and multi-million dollar listings than ever as well as a host of boyfriends and husbands, and ex-husbands.

So, who are all the real estate agents' other halves, how much are they worth, and how can you follow them on Instagram?

Selling Sunset boyfriends, husbands and exes as series 3 drops on Netflix. Picture: Instagram @romainbonnet @heatherraeyoung/ Getty Images

Justin Hartley

This Is Us actor Justin Hartley doesn't even feature on the show but has become the subject of everyone's Selling Sunset conversations after it emerged he filed for divorce from Chrishell without so much as a conversation with his wife of two years.

Leaving her heartbroken, those who aren't familiar with his acting roles have been falling over themselves trying to find out everything about him.

The 43-year-old has been acting for years, but as Chrishell says on the show, only recently has his fame skyrocketed thanks to his role in Amazon Prime's This Is Us.

He was married to Lindsay Hartley for eight years and they have a 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, together.

He is not currently known to be dating anybody.

Romain Bonnet

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Romain is the longest standing boyfriend of the cast, now husband to Mary Fitzgerald after the pair tied the knot at the end of series 2 after a rocky journey to the aisle.

In the most unsurprising news ever, Romain is a model, signed to agencies in LA and New York, and has found himself an unexpected star thanks to his supporting role on the Netflix show.

He now has over 117k followers and he updates followers on his fitness journey, modelling, attending swanky parties with Mary and the Oppenheim twins and generally living his best life!

Christian Richard

'Selling Sunset's' Christine Quinn at her wedding to Christian Richard. Picture: Selling Sunset/ Netflix

Christine got engaged in a whirlwind to tech millionnaire Christian, 41, and the pair are now married and living the luxurious life the real estate has always dreamed of.

Not too much is known about him, or how he made so much money, apart from what Christine has said about him and he has no social media either.

Christine said of her now-husband: "Christian is big in the tech world, he went to MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).

"He’s a software engineer and has worked for multiple companies, multiple development projects and he’s retired but my job is really important to me."

Tarek El Moussa

Heather Ray Young got together with fellow TV real estate agent Tarek El Moussa in 2019 and the pair have gone from strength to strength, with the pair recently announcing they got engaged!

The 38-year-old is a celebrity over in the US himself, with 800k Instagram followers, he and Heather have become something of a showbiz couple across the pond!

As we see on the show, Tarek has two children which Heather clearly gets on very well with, often posting about their family trips on Instagram!

