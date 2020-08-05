Selling Sunset: Is There A Series 4 Of The Netflix Show & When Will It Be Released?

5 August 2020, 12:44

Selling Sunset season 4 likely to go ahead as Christine Quinn spills what she knows
Selling Sunset season 4 likely to go ahead as Christine Quinn spills what she knows. Picture: Netflix/Selling Sunset

Netflix is finally giving us series 3 of 'Selling Sunset' where, amongst the sale of high end LA mansions, we see Chrishell's marriage crumble, so, will we get a season 4, and if so, when?!

Selling Sunset season 3 is finally upon us, and we can now find out who will sell the $40 million property and just what went down to bring Chrishell's marriage to a sudden end after just two years.

Fans have a huge appetite for the Netflix show and are already looking toward season 4, if there will be such a thing, so when can we expect for it to be released?

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's Age, Ex-Husband, Acting Roles & Instagram Handle Revealed

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 4?

View this post on Instagram

💫 Just as the stars shine in the dark, so do you. ✨

A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn) on

Considering the wild popularity of the dramality series and the fact they've already released three seasons in the space of a year, we're pretty certain the cast are only getting started with their journey into the show.

The show's witty star, Christine Quinne, spoke to Grazia about where they're at with series 4, saying it's pretty likely there will be another- but it may be delayed.

She said: "We'll hear some information, some rumblings. With season 2 being in the top 10... I think we're definitely going to get picked up."

"But everything has been setback due to COVID. We're going to shoot next year, now, I'm hearing."

"We have such a big production, there's so many people on our crew. I don't think we'd be filming this year."

So, if they don't start filming until 2021- it could be mean we won't get series 4 until late in the year, or even 2022?!

When will Selling Sunset series 4 drop on Netflix?

Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim at Netflix "Selling Sunset" Launch Party
Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim at Netflix "Selling Sunset" Launch Party. Picture: Getty

The show previously revealed seasons 2 and 3 were filmed around the same time, hence why they are being released onto the streaming site within just a few months of each other.

The fourth series has not yet begun production so there will be a significantly longer wait, which we know will frustrate a lot of fans!

However, there's plenty of off-screen drama to keep people occupied in the mean time.

The third series hadn't even dropped on Netflix when the drama spilled over online, with Christine Quinn hitting out at the show's promotional image with Chrishell at the front of the pack, writing, "My back hurts from carrying this show."

Also, when asked if she would have had certain members of the cast to her wedding if the cameras hadn't been rolling, the blonde estate agent replied: "God no."

So, it seems the office drama is showing no signs of slowing down- bring on series 4!

