Selling Sunset Ages: How Old Are Cast?

6 August 2020, 00:01

Selling Sunset ages revealed.

Selling Sunset is back for season 3! But how old are the Netflix cast? What are their ages?

Let’s take a look…

How old is Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset?
How old is Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset? Picture: instagram

How old is Chrishell Stause?

Chrishell Stause is 39 years old.

How old is Christine Quinn?

Christine Quinn is 31 years old.

How old is Mary Fitzgerald?

Mary Fitzgerald is 40 years old.

How old is Maya Vander?

Maya Vander is 32 years old.

How old is Heather Rae Young?

Heather Rae Young is 32 years old.

How old is Amanza Smith?

Amanza Smith is 43 years old.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will open up about the reason behind her divorce on the show.

Chrishell Stause Divorce: Why Did Selling Sunset Star Split From Husband Justin Hartley?

