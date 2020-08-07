Selling Sunset’s Most Successful And Highest Commission Earners Revealed

7 August 2020, 10:33

The Selling Sunset agents make money through commission only
The Selling Sunset agents make money through commission only. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset season three sees the likes of agents Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald managing the sales of multi-million dollar properties in LA, but who makes the most?

Selling Sunset is back on Netflix for season three, and fans are keen to see whether Davina Portraz will finally sell that $75 million (£57 million) house and how many more listings Jason Oppenheim will give to ex-girlfriend Mary Fitzgerald.

Selling Sunset: Is There A Series 4 Of The Netflix Show & When Will It Be Released?

The agents, including Maya Vander, Chrishell Stause, Heather Young, Amanza Smith, and Christine Quinn, have a whole new portfolio of properties to sell in season three, working to earn their small fortune in commission as they’re not paid a salary.

But who is set to make the most from the properties they’re responsible for?

Here’s a complete list of who would be the most successful Oppenheim Group agents, based on the sales they could make:

Davina Potratz - $2,250,000 (£1.7 million)

Mary Fitzgerald - $1,124,250 (£858,000)

Christine Quinn - $932,400 (£712,000)

Chrishell Stause - $539,670 (£412,000

Heather Young - $460,770 (£352,000)

Maya Vander - $440,700 (£336,000)

Amanza Smith - $247,500 (£189,000)

The Selling Sunset agents making a small fortune in commission
The Selling Sunset agents making a small fortune in commission. Picture: Netflix

The listings report, put together by Onlinecasinos.co.uk, shows Davina takes the top spot thanks to the $75 million house she struggled to sell in season two.

Meanwhile, Mary has a total of seven properties to manage the sales of in season three, putting her in second place.

Maya, Heather, and Chrishell each have four properties to sell in the new season, while Amanza has two.

Amanza is the newest arrival to The Oppenheim Group, after expanding her interior design passion into property with the help of her life-long friends Brett, Jason and Mary.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

After fans want a part three in the film franchise

Will There Be A Third After Movie With Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin?

Tommy Fury could be joining the I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up.

Love Island’s Tommy Fury Tipped For I’m A Celeb 2020 Cast

Amber Gill took to TikTok to slam the negative comment

Love Island’s Amber Gill Claps Back At Troll Who Says Her ‘Fame Is Over’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating since 2016

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Complete Relationship Timeline – How Long They've Been Together And Why They Split

Katy Perry

I'm A Celeb 2020 will be hosted in the UK for the first time in the show's history.

I’m A Celeb Moves To UK For 2020 Series

Amber Gill hit out at Greg's brutal tweet

Love Island’s Amber Gill Slams 'Pathetic' Ex Greg O’Shea After He Shaded Her In Savage Tweet

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters