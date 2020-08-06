Who Is Mary Fitzgerald’s Son From Selling Sunset?

6 August 2020, 16:23

Mary Fitgerald had her son at a young age. But how old is he?
Mary Fitgerald had her son at a young age. But how old is he? Picture: instagram

Who is Mary Fitzgerald’s son from Selling Sunset?

Mary Fitzgerald got married to Romain Bonnet on Season 2 of Selling Sunset, but the Netflix star has another man in her life - her son, Austin.

But who is he? What’s his age? Let’s take a look…

What was Mary Fitzgerald’s job before Selling Sunset?

Mary Fitzgerald from Selling Sunset has a son. But who is he? What's his age?
Mary Fitzgerald from Selling Sunset has a son. But who is he? What's his age? Picture: Instagram

Who is Mary Fitzgerald’s son?

Mary Fitzgerald’s son is Austin Babbitt.

How old is Mary Fitzgerald’s son?

What’s his age? Austin is 22 years old.

Is Mary Fitzgerald’s son famous?

No, Austin isn’t in the spotlight. In fact, his Instagram account is set to private.

He did however appear on the final episode of Selling Sunset Season 2 when he walked his mum down the aisle at her wedding.

What has Mary Fitzgerald said about her son?

On Season 1 of Selling Sunset, Mary revealed she had a grown-up son during her anniversary dinner with her boyfriend, Romain.

She also pointed out how the two men in her life are around the same age.

She said: “So, babe, you're 25, you're not really that much older than my son." 

She then went on to explain how she had her son at the age of 16 and raised him as a single mother.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are pregnant with their first baby

Dani Dyer Pregnant: Due Date And Baby Details Of Love Island Star’s First Child

Sabrina Carpenter and Peyton Meyer have known each other for years

Work It Stars Sabrina Carpenter And Peyton Meyer: Inside Their Work Relationship

Work It is the new Netflix dance film

Work It: 5 Reasons You Need To Watch The New Netflix Film Starring Sabrina Carpenter And Liza Koshy
The 'Work It' cast's Instagram accounts have been revealed.

Work It Cast’s Instagram Handles Revealed

The Kissing Booth fans are convinced Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are dating

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez And Joey King's Complete Friendship Timeline: From On-Screen Romance To Real Life Dating Rumours
Taylor Zakhar Perez has shut down the Joey King dating rumours

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Addresses Joey King Dating Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters