Who Is Mary Fitzgerald's Son From Selling Sunset?

Mary Fitzgerald had her son at a young age.

Who is Mary Fitzgerald’s son from Selling Sunset?

Mary Fitzgerald got married to Romain Bonnet on Season 2 of Selling Sunset, but the Netflix star has another man in her life - her son, Austin.

But who is he? What’s his age? Let’s take a look…

Mary Fitzgerald from Selling Sunset has a son. But who is he? What's his age? Picture: Instagram

Who is Mary Fitzgerald’s son?

Mary Fitzgerald’s son is Austin Babbitt.

How old is Mary Fitzgerald’s son?

What’s his age? Austin is 22 years old.

Is Mary Fitzgerald’s son famous?

No, Austin isn’t in the spotlight. In fact, his Instagram account is set to private.

He did however appear on the final episode of Selling Sunset Season 2 when he walked his mum down the aisle at her wedding.

What has Mary Fitzgerald said about her son?

On Season 1 of Selling Sunset, Mary revealed she had a grown-up son during her anniversary dinner with her boyfriend, Romain.

She also pointed out how the two men in her life are around the same age.

She said: “So, babe, you're 25, you're not really that much older than my son."

She then went on to explain how she had her son at the age of 16 and raised him as a single mother.

