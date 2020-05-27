When Is Selling Sunset Season 3 Out On Netflix & What Will Series 3 Be About?

Selling Sunset series 3 drops on Netflix in August! Picture: Netflix/ Selling Sunset

'Selling Sunset' teased series 3 during its season finale- so when will the next series drop on Netflix, and what will it show us from The Oppenheim Group? From Christina's wedding to Chrishell's shocking divorce- here's what's to expect!

Netflix's Selling Sunset finally gave us the highly anticipated series 2, which felt like it was over before it began, but it teased series 3 on its final episode which makes us think we won't have to wait much longer before we get our next dose of LA's sunset strip and jaw dropping mansions!

Selling Sunset series 3 will show the break down of Chrishell's marriage. Picture: Netflix/ Selling Sunset

Series 2 gave us eight episodes but left viewers wanting so much more, including Christina's wedding which, if her engagement party was anything to go by, will be completely extra and involve exotic animals.

Plus, are they going to land that million dollar listing?!

Since the series aired, and hinted at in the trailer, it's been revealed Chrishell Stause is getting divorced from her actor husband, Justin Hartley, who reportedly 'blindsided' her with the split after two years of marriage- and it's looking like something we're going to see unfold in the show...

Brett & Jason Oppenheim at the Netflix "Selling Sunset" Launch Party in their offices. Picture: Getty

When is Selling Sunset series 3 on Netflix?

Selling Sunset's third series drops on Netflix on August 7th, and we're expecting the to drop the entire season at once, as they have with the previous two.

The series will likely have another 8 episodes, as per the last series, all lasting around half an hour as we get the perfect mix of their lives as top Hollywood estate agents who have a whole load of drama with each other when they aren't in selling mode!

Selling Sunset Season 2 is now on Netflix...



And — surprise — a third season premieres on August 7 pic.twitter.com/eOX27QvKP1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2020

What will series 3 of Selling Sunset be about?

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's divorce will be shown on Selling Sunset series 3. Picture: Getty

Speaking to ET Canada, Chrishell revealed the cameras were present when her marriage broke down and will be shown in series 3.

She said: "This is still new for me trying to adjust to such an uncomfortable thing but unfortunately yes, the cameras were there."

"I still had a month left of shooting when my personal life kind of exploded. It’s not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone."

"If I’m being 100 per cent honest with you, it’s friggin’ awkward. They were there and some of it is going to be shown and I’m dreading that."

Who will be in Selling Sunset series 3? Cast of Netflix show

We know the show loves to throw a new girl into the mix, as was the case with Chrishell and Amanza, so who is to say there won't be another new face?

As it stands, and from the teaser, all our favourites will be back- Christine, Chrishell, Mary, Maya, Heather, Davina, Amanza, Romain and Brett & Jason Oppenheim, plus all the men in the ladies' lives!

