Does Bre Tiesi Leave Selling Sunset?

3 November 2023, 16:51

Bre Tiesi wearing leopard print slip dress for Selling Sunset party
Bre Tiesi looks set to leave Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset season 7 ends in Bre Tiesi storming out of an open house and removing her mic but has she quit for good?

Bre Tiesi first joined Netflix's Selling Sunset in season 6 and things did not get off to a good start between her and co-star Chelsea Lazkani.

And unfortunately, they don't seem to be able to patch up their relationship in season 7 as conversations remain extremely heated between them. That's not to mention she also fails to get on with new cast member Cassandra Dawn.

The situation becomes so difficult for the mum of one, it looks like Bre may even quit Selling Sunset, missing out on another season altogether.

So does Bre Tiesi leave Selling Sunset? Here's what we know and be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

Selling Sunset promo with the cast including Chrishell, Chelsea, Amanza, Emma and Mary all wearing red and orange dresses
Selling Sunset may be an agent down for next season. Picture: Netflix

Does Bre Tiesi leave Selling Sunset?

Netflix dropped 11 new episodes in season 7 of the glamorous real estate show and the finale certainly delivered.

Tensions first began to rise when Bre confronted boss Jason Oppenheim about getting higher commission from sales at the brokerage, the way she did at her old place of work. However, Jason wasn't keen on the idea, insisting that all agents have the same split.

In their conversation, Bre asked for a 90/10 split as opposed to her current 80/20 with Jason insisting that in the long run, she would make more money.

Talking about her personal office dramas, she insisted she was putting up with way too much and not earning enough to justify it.

Speaking to the cameras, Bre said: "I've had enough, I'm a one woman show, these are my clients, my people, I did all of this on my own.

"I deserve way more than I'm making to put up with that s***."

She ended the conversation with: "I don't know if I'm going to come to grips with that, so I think, on that note, I'm going to head home. I'm not sure this is for me!"

Tensions with Chelsea continue throughout the series and then, attending the new office party, things kick off again with Cassandra, causing Bre to storm out.

She declared: "I'm done with this whole f***ing s*** I'm sick of this s***! F*** the show. F*** this f***ing office!"

As season 8 has yet to be confirmed, no one has commented on whether Bre returns or quits the show for good but it's not looking good.

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7

What has the cast said about Bre Tiesi leaving Selling Sunset?

Since the show was filmed, only boss Jason has commented on Bre's harsh exit from season 7.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he was asked whether Bre was coming back and he said: "You'd have to ask her. I am [on good terms with Bre].

"I was at the party, and I experienced it as it was unfolding. I get that we're filming a show and those things happen, and I'm assuming that stuff probably drives the audience, but obviously I don't want those things occurring during my opening."

