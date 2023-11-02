Selling Sunset: Why Is Heather Rae El Moussa Not In Season 7?

2 November 2023

Heather Rae El Moussa is noticeably missing from Selling Sunset season 7
Heather Rae El Moussa is noticeably missing from Selling Sunset season 7. Picture: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Did Heather El Moussa leave Selling Sunset? Season 7 looks to be one cast member short as new season drops on Netflix.

Selling Sunset fans are ecstatic to see the return of their favourite real-estate reality show back on Netflix for season 7.

And while we can see all our favourite faces from the likes of Chrishell Stause, to Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani, there is one noticeably missing from all of the promo - Heather Rae El Moussa.

When Netflix dropped the trailer and the promo image for the season, Heather, who recently become a first-time mum, was nowhere to be seen leaving viewers and fans to question exactly what happened.

So why is Heather not in season 7? Well, speaking before season seven was filmed, Tarek El Moussa's wife herself suggested she may only be in a few episodes after confessing she wasn't invited back following her maternity leave with son, Tristan.

Heather Rae El Moussa welcomed her first son in January 2023
Heather Rae El Moussa welcomed her first son in January 2023. Picture: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Talking to E! News earlier in 2023, she said: "Season seven is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work. And so far, I've not been called back."

When asked how this made her feel, she admitted she was a "little frustrated" and was "not sure" why she wasn't back on set.

More recently, Netflix dropped the trailer and promo image for the new season where Heather wasn't present.

Commenting on the move on Instagram, she said: "Looks like I got pushed in the water. It's a good thing I can swim! Congrats to my girls on S7! You may see me in a few episodes…"

The Selling Sunset promo season 7 with all the cast in orange and red
The Selling Sunset promo for season dropped without Heather Rae El Moussa in it. Picture: Netflix

But what has Heather's cast mates said? Also upset to hear she's not featuring as much, they jumped on Instagram to show their support.

Brett said: "Always love you, OG."

Chrishell added: "Hottie in a bikini ordering drinks at a swim up bar-take me with you! Love you."

And Emma also showed her solidarity and said: "I’m the best swimmer in the office I’ll save your beautiful face!!!! I love you."

Heather was one of the first agents to appear on the show in 2019.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

