What Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Has Said About Her Cosmetic Surgery Transformation

10 November 2023, 15:13 | Updated: 10 November 2023, 16:04

Bre Tiesi before and after cosmetic surgery
Bre Tiesi before and after cosmetic surgery. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has been open about the cosmetic surgery that she has had, including a nose job, boob job and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi has addressed fans who pointed out that she looks different to how she did years before she joining the Netflix show.

Bre was introduced in season six of the glamorous show but she has a celebrity past, as she often attended red carpet events with her then-boyfriend, American TV personality Nick Hogan, back in 2008. Selling Sunset viewers dug out these old pics and could't help but notice some major differences.

Since her time in the late 2000s Bre has had many life changes, including having her first child with dad of 12 Nick Cannon. She had her son Legendary with Nick in June 2022 and the pair, who are not officially together, co-parent their son.

The TV star has been open about her use of cosmetic surgery to transform her looks on the show and online. Telling her Instagram followers: "I’ve tried literally everything.” But what exactly has Bre had done, and how different does she look from before?

Bre says she's 'literally tried everything' when it comes to cosmetic surgery
Bre says she's 'literally tried everything' when it comes to cosmetic surgery. Picture: Netflix
Bre Tiesi and her ex Nick Hogan
Bre Tiesi and her ex Nick Hogan. Picture: Getty

What cosmetic surgery has Bre Tiesi had?

It's known that Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi has gone under the knife to achieve her looks, as she has spoken candidly about it on many occasions. Aside from fillers and botox she has had plastic surgery to enhance her breasts and alter the shape of her nose.

On her Instagram earlier this year Bre responded to fans quizzing her on the work that she had done. Not afraid to reveal the cosmetic surgeries that she's had, she said: "What haven’t I had done? I have had my nose done, I’ve had my boobs done, I’ve done filler, I have done Botox, I’ve tried literally everything. Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers.”

In 2021 she documented her second breast augmentation in a YouTube video, where she revealed that she had her first implants done when she was 18.

The luxury real estate agent has opened up about her cosmetic surgery
The luxury real estate agent has opened up about her cosmetic surgery. Picture: Netflix
Bre Tiesi looks very different to how she did back in 2010
Bre Tiesi looks very different to how she did back in 2010. Picture: Getty

Bre has joked that her and her bestie are “like the guinea pigs" and will try anything to preserve youthfulness. She said she wants to do anything that will "fossilise and keep this [her looks] forever”.

What did Bre Tiesi look like before?

In pictures taken before her surgery, Bre had noticeably smaller lips and a wider nose bridge. As a teenager, she wanted to be a surgical technician but her looks led her to modelling. She previously told E! News: "I literally fell into modeling, I had never in a million years even considered or thought about it."

Bre then ventured into real estate because she ‘wanted to branch out and build my portfolio’ – now the former model focuses on her career as a real estate agent for The Oppenheim group.

Bre has also commented on her surgeries during the filming of Selling Sunset, while showing off a real estate property to rapper Saweetie, she joked that the “only thing fake” on the premises was the grass in the garden, before adding: “Besides maybe my hair and my boobs and my nose.”

With many comparing the two, the reality show star has dismissed claims that she is trying to look like actress Megan Fox, she said: “Not really sure what you’re talking about, this is my face.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Scarlett and Jill have both won I'm a Celeb

I’m A Celebrity Past Winners: All The Celebs Who Won From 2001 to 2022

Maura and Curtis have a Love Island reunion

'So You Have Regrets?' Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard's Awkward Love Island Reunion

Ella debuts a new look for JJ

MAFS UK Fans Shocked As Ella Changes Her Look To Match JJ’s Ex Girlfriend

The Selling Sunset cast have made themselves a small fortune from real estate to personal businesses

Selling Sunset Net Worths: Who Is The Richest Cast Member?

Bre Tiesi looks set to leave Selling Sunset

Does Bre Tiesi Leave Selling Sunset After Series 7?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumours are in full swing as we prepare for the new series to start

Who Is On I'm A Celebrity This Year? 2023 Rumoured Line Up

Selling Sunset series seven landed on Netflix in November

When Was Season 7 Of Selling Sunset Filmed?

All the news on a possible 'Love On Tour' film

Is Harry Styles Releasing A 'Love On Tour' Concert Film?

Beyoncé's releasing a Renaissance concert movie

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film: Trailer, Tickets And UK Release Date

Luke will not appear appear on the Married At First Sight reunion show

Why MAFS UK's Luke Worley Won't Be On The Reunion Show

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits