Why Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Split & How Long They Were Together

22 April 2022, 15:10

What happened with Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim and why the Selling Sunset couple split
What happened with Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim and why the Selling Sunset couple split. Picture: Alamy/Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim enjoyed a short romance last year, but why did the Selling Sunset couple split? Here’s what you need to know about what happened with the couple’s relationship.

Selling Sunset has returned for season 5 after what feels like forever and fans have been waiting to find out everything that happened in Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship.

The pair began dating in the summer of last year but unfortunately called it quits by the end of 2021.

Many fans have been wanting to know what led to Chrishell and Jason’s split - so, here’s the lowdown and what the reality stars have said about their break-up…

Selling Sunset Season 5: How Many Episodes & When They Air On Netflix

Selling Sunset season 5 has finally dropped on Netflix
Selling Sunset season 5 has finally dropped on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

How long were Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim dating and when did they split?

Chrishell and Jason from Selling Sunset began dating in June 2021 and confirmed their romance with a romantic snap from their European getaway in the summer.

Despite being inseparable and showcasing their love at a number of red carpet events together, the pair ended their relationship in December 2021.

Both of the stars took to Instagram to confirm the sad news that they had parted ways in their relationship, which came as a shock to fans at the time.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim dated for five months
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim dated for five months. Picture: Netflix
Selling Sunset's Chrishell and Jason split following disagreements over starting a family
Selling Sunset's Chrishell and Jason split following disagreements over starting a family. Picture: Instagram

Why did Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim split?

In their respective statements shared with fans on Instagram at the time, Chrishell and Jason explained they had decided to split due to conflicting wants of starting a family.

Jason at the time said: “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for each other.”

Meanwhile, Chrishell also revealed she had put her desire to have children first, saying: “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes,” before going on to add that Jason ‘was and is my best friend’.

The two have remained amicable and their relationship is set to unfold throughout the latest season of Selling Sunset.

