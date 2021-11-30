Inside The Glamorous Transformations Of The Selling Sunset Cast

Here's the Selling Sunset cast before and after the show's success. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Take a look at the 'Selling Sunset' cast before and after the success of the show!

Season four of Selling Sunset has finally landed on Netflix, and we haven't been able to stop soaking up the glamour, drama and beautiful houses!

Following the news that the smash-hit show has now been confirmed for a fifth series, we thought we'd take a look at the transformations of the glitzy cast.

From Christine Quinn to Chrishell Stause, here's how the realtors have changed since the mega-success of Selling Sunset!

Christine Quinn

Christine, 33, is an actress turned very real estate agent!

She even featured in a horror film back in 2011 before her days selling lavish homes in sunny Los Angeles.

Check out this throwback snap of the stunner from a modelling gig 10 years ago!

Christine Quinn modelled back in 2010. Picture: Alamy

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell also tried her hand at acting and scored roles in multiple soap operas!

The 40-year-old appeared in the likes of Days of Our Lives and All Our Children before bursting into the limelight with the hit Netflix reality series.

Stause is rocking the bronde locks in this blast from the past on the red carpet in 2011!

Chriselle Stause was an actress before her realtor days. Picture: Alamy

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith has many strings to her bow as she's not just a luxury real estate agent and reality star, but an interior designer too!

She joined in the second season of the show and has made quite the impact.

Amanza Smith back in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young dazzles on the red carpet in her acting days. Picture: Alamy

Heather Rae Young shares a thespian past just like her co-stars!

This snap from 2010 shows her donning her recognisable blonde tresses even long before her Selling Sunset days.

