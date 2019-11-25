Every Clue Harry Styles Is Behind The Mysterious Island Of 'Eroda'

Harry Styles creates mythical island 'Eroda' for upcoming album. Picture: Eroda/Facebook/Harry Styles

As advertisements to the mysterious island of 'Eroda' pop up on people's timelines, fans think they've uncovered a link to Harry styles and it's role in a cryptic tease to his upcoming album, 'Fine Line.'

Advertisements to the mysterious island of 'Eroda' have been popping up all over people's social media accounts, causing major confusion as even seriously tech savvy users have scrambled to try and work out what it means- that is, until Harry Styles fans picked up on it.

It appears the 'Lights Up' star is behind the whole thing after fans noticed crucial clues including the hints to tracks on his upcoming album, 'Fine Line', its release date, and scenic images they recognise from a village in Scotland he was filming in not so long ago.

In what could be the most genius cryptic teaser for new music yet, an entire campaign including a website, visual advert and Facebook page urging people to visit the mythical island had entire Reddit threads of people freaking out.

The advert narration says, "Do you remember the way you felt off the coast of Eroda? Seeing the way the water sparkled below."

"Feeling the rush of wind lifting you as if you were literally in the centre of the world."

"Make memories for your senses at VisitEroda.com"

Some thought it was part of an upcoming 'alternate reality video game' and others tried to connect with the domain of the site which lead them to a software company based in San Francisco.

'Reviews' of people's holiday there have began to crop up, which include teases such as 'eating lots of Watermelon' and others saying they'll be headed back there December 13th.

'Reviews' left on Eroda hint Harry Styles track list and release date. Picture: Eroda/ Facebook

Many of the images of 'Eroda' seem to have been actually been taken when Harry shot a music video in a small fishing village in Scotland, St Abbs, back in August, where he also posed for snaps with fans.

'Eroda is 'adore' spelt backwards, which is the title of one of his upcoming tracks, and the website also mentions 'Cherry' Street and 'Golden' way, two more unreleased tracks.

Other clues he star seems to have put into shots include, a tin of Rich Tea biscuits (which Haz has previously said he loves), and the mention of 'Erodean hairstyles [which] have become a rather bold expression of self amongst the island’s youth', as the cast of his video shoot were spotted with unique Grinch-esque hairstyles.

The news network on the TV is also '2' which got us wondering if it's another reference to the fact it is his second album?

'Eroda' makes a cryptic post on its Facebook page. Picture: Visit Eroda/ Facebook

eroda and how it relates to harry styles: a thread — maddie (@kissythetimes) November 24, 2019

After the site popped up, people quickly made entire forums dedicated to trying to figure out what the fictional island was set up for including lengthy Google documents with every detail of the island and its attractions.

However, it was when a fan looked into the page further and found an affiliation to Harry's official website through the page that people started to catch on.

They wrote: "I verified a connection between @visiteroda and @Harry_Styles. The Eroda page is using a facebook pixel installed...You can only track websites you have control of. They are related."

A Twitter user who had been trying to work it out from the start confirmed the 'most plausible theory' is indeed that Harry and his team have created the fictional place for the upcoming release of 'Fine Line.'

I verified a connection between @visiteroda and @Harry_Styles. The Eroda page is using a facebook pixel installed on https://t.co/XK9IFAYNta. You can only track websites you have control of. They are related. https://t.co/ErTBpgURT6 #VisitEroda — Ryan J (@ryannoyance) November 25, 2019

Confirmation link of 'Eroda' to Harry Styles very likely. Picture: @waxpancake Twitter

So, it seems Harry has some seriously grand plans for this second album, and now we know there's a bigger theme going on, we can't help but wonder what he's got up his sleeve!?

'Fine Line', Harry's second upcoming album is released on December 13th- he is also performing at the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2 on Saturday 7th December.

