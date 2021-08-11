Harry Styles’ New Era Is Pending And Here’s What It Looks Like

Harry Styles is on the verge of his HS3 era. Picture: Getty

Nothing says new era for a pop star like a new hairstyle, and in Harry Styles’ case it’s his facial hair doing the talking.

Harry Styles has been sporting a new moustache in recent weeks and the lewk has fans thinking it signifies the start of his next era.

We know Haz has been cooking up new music in between filming Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, and that new era could begin very soon.

He’s about to head on the road with ‘Love on Tour’ but it’s also looking like we could get HS3 sooner than we thought.

As we prep for even more Harry content than we’ve ever dreamed of, here are all the clues HS3 is on its way...

Harry's got a new look

Harry’s been rocking a much more tousled look in recent months after wrapping on filming My Policeman, sporting a rugged moustache after he and girlfriend Olivia Wilde flew back from their Italian vacay.

He no doubt wanted to take a completely different direction after showcasing a sleek look for his role as policeman Tom in his upcoming film.

Harry Styles wrapped on My Policeman at the start of summer. Picture: Getty

Harry’s an esteemed actor now

The One Direction star’s schedule has likely freed up now that he’s finished shooting both of his next movies, which means all the more time on that new music he promised us.

He kicks off his tour in the US in September, and when he confirmed he will in fact be heading on the road after so many delays, he said: “I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music.”

Harry Styles channelled his inner rocker at the 2021 Grammys. Picture: Getty

HS3 is coming with a whole new wardrobe

As well as a new moustache, Harry’s even switched up his wardrobe for a more grunge style, rocking ripped jeans, band tees and Vans after months of sweater vests, smart trousers and pearls.

And at his Grammys 2021 performance he looked like the ultimate 80s icon in a buttoned-down leather blazer and matching trousers.

A similar vibe to follow, right Haz?

