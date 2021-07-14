The Latest On Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' As He Confirms Rescheduled Dates

Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' dates in 2021. Picture: PA/@harrystyles/Instagram

Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ dates have been rescheduled - here’s what we know.

Harry Styles has confirmed that his second tour ‘Love On Tour’ has been postponed again, revealing the rescheduled tour dates.

The tour was first rescheduled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the dates initially set to go ahead in 2020.

However, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star announced last year that the dates would be rearranged, outlining the importance of postponing the tour for everyone’s safety.

Harry has now taken to his social media accounts to explain all the info on the new dates.

Harry Styles has shared his new Love On Tour dates. Picture: PA

He said: "LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority.

"Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added.

"To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you. H"

Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ rescheduled dates

Harry's rescheduled North American tour dates are set to go ahead from September 4 in Las Vegas, finishing off in Los Angeles on November 20.

Once he announces his new UK tour dates, we'll be sure to update this page with all the info!

