A Behind The Scenes Look At Harry Styles' Love On Tour Concert

25 August 2021, 17:32

Harry Styles begins his tour in September in the US
Harry Styles begins his tour in September in the US. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles’ Love on Tour kicks off in a matter of weeks!

After months of delays Harry Styles’ US tour dates are going ahead in September, before he brings the highly-anticipated show to Europe.

The first stop on the tour is in Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and a behind-the-scenes picture of the concert’s preparation was shared this week.

All The Clues Harry Styles Is Dropping His Very Own 'Pleasing' Nail Polish Line

In the snaps, a row of stage equipment boxes can be seen lined up with ‘Harry USA Tour 2021’ etched onto the sides in the iconic green writing.

Harry Styles' tour has been delayed since March 2020
Harry Styles' tour has been delayed since March 2020. Picture: Getty

There are also pictures from inside the venue, of the stage being set up.

Rehearsals are reportedly also underway, but they most likely have been for weeks behind closed doors.

Harry has been out of the spotlight for the past few weeks since he was spotted on holiday in Italy earlier in the summer, no doubt gearing up to take his second album ‘Fine Line’ on the road after almost two years since its release.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer was spotted leaving rehearsals for tour in LA earlier this month, after taking a well-deserved break from what’s been a hectic 2021.

After ending last year filming for Don’t Worry, Darling with Olivia Wilde, Harry spent much of this year working on his third movie project, My Policeman.

