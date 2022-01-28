Harry Styles On Track To Break Record As First Solo X Factor Star To Sell Out Stadium Tour

28 January 2022, 11:20

Harry Styles' Love On Tour is set to break some records
Harry Styles' Love On Tour is set to break some records. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is setting records as he embarks on the UK leg of his Love On Tour stadium shows.

Harry Styles fans have had quite the week after tickets for his 2022 Love On Tour shows were flying during pre-sales.

Of course, Harry heard us and added two more dates to the tour - all of which are at stadiums.

If that’s not impressive enough, it seems the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star is the first solo X Factor contestant to head on an entire stadium tour - not to mention he’s on track to selling out soon.

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

However, this isn’t the first time Harry has sold out stadiums after One Direction sold out their entire Where We Are stadium tour in 2013 for their album ‘Midnight Memories’.

It became the highest-grossing tour of 2014 and the highest-grossing tour of all time by a vocal group - it was also 1D’s most attended and highest-grossing tour of all time.

Harry Styles is on track to break records as the first solo X Factor star to sell out stadium tours
Harry Styles is on track to break records as the first solo X Factor star to sell out stadium tours. Picture: Alamy
Harry Styles has added UK dates to his Love On Tour shows
Harry Styles has added UK dates to his Love On Tour shows. Picture: Getty

After Harry's pre-sale tickets were first released ahead of general sales, the huge demand caused Ticketmaster’s UK website to crash.

Explaining what had happened, the ticket site took to Twitter to say: “It seems @Harry_Styles has exceeded everyone’s expectations and ticket outlets are currently down under unprecedented demand.

“We’re working hard to rectify issues and will keep updating you here as we work to get things back up and running.”

Harry Styles' Love On Tour ticket sales broke the internet
Harry Styles' Love On Tour ticket sales broke the internet. Picture: Getty

Fans are just glad that Harry has finally returned home for a string of shows, where he’ll be joined by special guest Mitski.

The added dates are:

  • 16th June – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
  • 19th June – London, Wembley Stadium

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

