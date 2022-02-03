Liam Payne Is Just As Excited To See Harry Styles' In My Policeman As The Rest Of Us

3 February 2022, 16:37

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne went live on Instagram and praised Harry Styles' upcoming film projects, saying he 'pulls off' his My Policeman costume.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Payne recently took to Instagram to gush over One Direction pal, Harry Styles!

The 'Strip That Down' singer proved that he's just as much of a fan of Harry's as the rest of us! He had nothing but words of praise and adoration for his former bandmate and his burgeoning film career.

Harry Styles Fans Mark His Birthday With Most Iconic On-Stage Moments

Payne went live on the social media platform and took a moment to share his excitement over the hotly-anticipated Styles-fronted flick, My Policeman.

Liam Payne praised Harry Styles on Instagram
Liam Payne praised Harry Styles on Instagram. Picture: Alamy
Harry Styles filmed My Policeman throughout 2021
Harry Styles filmed My Policeman throughout 2021. Picture: Alamy

The dad-of-one addressed his whopping 23.9 million followers in the live, chatting candidly about his 1D brother: "I mean it's been quite nice getting updates about Harry in the newspapers sometimes."

Liam couldn't help but compliment Styles' get-up in the film: "He looks great in a policeman’s uniform by the way.

"Name a man who can pull off every look," he quipped to his fans.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's filmography has flourished in recent years, with long-awaited projects such as the aforementioned romantic drama, as well as Don't Worry Darling – a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde.

Harry even had a brief (yet much talked about) role in the latest Marvel flick, Etenernals!

Liam Payne went live on Instagram to talk about Harry Styles
Liam Payne went live on Instagram to talk about Harry Styles. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram
Liam Payne praises Harry's film career
Liam Payne praises Harry's film career. Picture: Getty

Liam seemed over the moon for Harry, and even cracked a few joked at his own expense, saying: "I think I’d look like an absolute tool in that outfit – I think I’d struggle."

"I look like the person he’s chasing," the pop sensation laughed off.

Harry stars opposite Emma Corrin in the movie, they filmed throughout last year with the release being rumoured to be summer 2022.

We love to see the 1D boys supporting each other's ventures!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Shimon Hayut from the Tinder Swindler and where is he now?

The Tinder Swindler: Who Is Shimon Hayut & What Did He Do?

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift could be collaborating for 'The Joker And The Queen' remix

All The Clues Taylor Swift Will Be On Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Joker And The Queen’ Remix

Liam Payne sent One Direction fans into meltdown in his latest Instagram Live

Liam Payne Says He’d Love To See Harry Styles & Louis Tomlinson On Tour

Lily James spent hours in the makeup chair to be transformed into Pamela Anderson

All The Prosthetics Lily James Had For Pam & Tommy

Pamela Anderson then and now...

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Inspiration Behind Pam & Tommy

Lily James and Sebastian James had an incredible transformation when filming for Pam & Tommy

Inside Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Incredible Transformation For Pam & Tommy

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star