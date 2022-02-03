Liam Payne Is Just As Excited To See Harry Styles' In My Policeman As The Rest Of Us

Liam Payne went live on Instagram and praised Harry Styles' upcoming film projects, saying he 'pulls off' his My Policeman costume.

Liam Payne recently took to Instagram to gush over One Direction pal, Harry Styles!

The 'Strip That Down' singer proved that he's just as much of a fan of Harry's as the rest of us! He had nothing but words of praise and adoration for his former bandmate and his burgeoning film career.

Payne went live on the social media platform and took a moment to share his excitement over the hotly-anticipated Styles-fronted flick, My Policeman.

Liam Payne praised Harry Styles on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles filmed My Policeman throughout 2021. Picture: Alamy

The dad-of-one addressed his whopping 23.9 million followers in the live, chatting candidly about his 1D brother: "I mean it's been quite nice getting updates about Harry in the newspapers sometimes."

Liam couldn't help but compliment Styles' get-up in the film: "He looks great in a policeman’s uniform by the way.

"Name a man who can pull off every look," he quipped to his fans.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's filmography has flourished in recent years, with long-awaited projects such as the aforementioned romantic drama, as well as Don't Worry Darling – a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde.

Harry even had a brief (yet much talked about) role in the latest Marvel flick, Etenernals!

Liam Payne went live on Instagram to talk about Harry Styles. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

Liam Payne praises Harry's film career. Picture: Getty

Liam seemed over the moon for Harry, and even cracked a few joked at his own expense, saying: "I think I’d look like an absolute tool in that outfit – I think I’d struggle."

"I look like the person he’s chasing," the pop sensation laughed off.

Harry stars opposite Emma Corrin in the movie, they filmed throughout last year with the release being rumoured to be summer 2022.

We love to see the 1D boys supporting each other's ventures!

