Harry Styles Fans Mark His Birthday With Most Iconic On-Stage Moments

Harry Styles' fan-favourite on-stage moments have been resurfaced. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

There’s no better way to celebrate Harry Styles than with some of his most memorable concert moments!

It’s officially Harry Styles Day!

As fans gather online to celebrate the singer’s 28th birthday, they’ve done so in the most iconic way - by sharing some of their fave on-stage moments from Haz.

Harry Styles Pens Sweet Letter To Fan As He Returns To The UK For Birthday

Needless to say, there’s a lot, but we’re loving the trip down memory lane.

Harry started his journey on stage on the X Factor back in 2010, where he was put into One Direction with his former bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

Harry Styles is celebrating turning 28 years old. Picture: Alamy

The boys went on to become arguably the biggest boyband of our time, and since their hiatus in 2016, they embarked on their solo careers.

As fans celebrate Harry’s birthday, they’ve been looking at some of his most memorable performances during his time in 1D, as well as his iconic on-stage moments since dropping his debut solo album in 2017.

With Harry recently going on to sell out a string of dates on his stadium tour, we’re sure even more iconic on-stage moments await us!

But for now, take a scroll through some of the fan-fave moments of the Don’t Worry, Darling star on stage…

Harry Styles' fans have been reminiscing about his One Direction days. Picture: Getty

Harry's BRITs 2020 ‘Falling’ performance

Harry gave a powerful performance of his ‘Fine Line’ track, ‘Falling’ for the very first time at the BRITs in 2020.

Fans were driven to tears during the performance and it seems everyone still loves it just as much now as they did two years ago!

Harry's Saturday Night Live hosting duties & performance

Harry has been making us all laugh since he first hopped on stage during his X Factor audition in 2010, so when he joined SNL to take over the hosting duties, we weren’t going to miss it!

Not to mention, Harry had already appeared on SNL a handful of times with 1D, so he’s basically a pro at cracking jokes now!

Harry Styles' X Factor audition

We couldn’t round up a fan-fave list without the very first moment we were introduced to Harry!

The then-16-year-old was in school and working at a bakery - sharing his big dreams of being an artist with the judges.

So, of course, we have to reminisce on the first moment we watched him perform!

One Direction fans singing 'happy birthday' to Harry

•Fans singing happy birthday to Harry when he was on tour with One Direction• pic.twitter.com/Yrn6Xtd5sd — Caitlin | is crying in a cool way (@1800thetommoway) February 1, 2022

It’s simply too difficult to ask anyone to pick Harry’s most memorable performance; solo or during his time in 1D.

However, as we celebrate Harry’s birthday, a lot of love has been shown to his early days in the band, proving the love from fans has never changed.

One person recalled a super sweet on-stage moment where fans and the boys sang 'happy birthday' to Harry on stage and it's the cutest clip ever.

Happy birthday, Harry!

