Harry Styles’ Funniest Saturday Night Live Moments Including One Direction Appearances As He Prepares To Host Show For The First Time

Harry Styles has appeared on SNL five times. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Harry Styles is set to return to SNL after his iconic appearances in past years won over fans.

Harry Styles is days away from returning to Saturday Night Live but this time is on ‘double duty’, meaning he’s been given the honour of performing and hosting the show, which is a rare opportunity.

In the latest teaser, we see the One Direction star and SNL comedian, Kenan Thompson, enjoy the magic of fall (autumn) as they jump into a pile of leaves before getting shooed away by a cleaner.

A snippet was also posted of Haz dressed up and joking around with the cast, which has us excited to see the real thing on November 16!

It’s not very common for stars to be invited on the show to perform as well as host, but obviously the 'Lights Up' hitmaker has proven himself as an entertaining asset to the SNL cast.

Although 2019 will see his first double duty, the 25 year old has starred on the American programme before and had some hilarious moments.

In the run-up to his highly-anticipated comeback, let’s take a look back at his best moments...

2012

Hazza made his debut on the show in 2012 alongside the rest of One Direction.

They joined Kenan and actress Sofia Vergara for the ‘Manuel Oritz Show’ sketch, where they dressed up with wigs and moustaches, dancing around for the hilarious skit.

Harry tweeted after the show, saying: "Thank you so much @nbcsnl for having us. That was a lot of fun and we’ll never forget it. X."

2013

Joining him, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan performed ‘Night Changes’ together.

They also appeared in a hilarious sketch with FRIENDS actor, Paul Rudd, about a 1D concert line, with the comedian playing one of their biggest fans.

After the show, he tweeted: “A massive thank you to @nbcsnl for having us back last night. It was a lot of fun. And now I fancy Paul Rudd.”

2014

In their final appearance together on SNL before going on a hiatus, the boys took part in the ‘Girlfriends Talk Show’ skit with actress, Amy Adams, and danced around while dressed up in tracksuits.

Fans were quick to spot how much the band had grown up over the years, with one writing: “I just saw one direction when they were on SNL back in 2012 & I cannot believe how much they have grown. MA MF BABIES.”

2017

Back to prove his humour, Harry performed as a Civil War soldier who sang along with the rest of the cast.

Despite his slight wardrobe malfunction of his fake beard hanging off his face, fans were focused on his funny sketch.

One wrote: “how can y’all be focusing on harry’s beard malfunction when he’s out here giving us FIRE vocals??? [sic]”

“Harry’s jawline so sharp it was cutting right through that beard until it started falling off,” added another.

It’s safe to say his fans were in awe that night, after he appeared in the hilarious time-travel edition of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ and performed to of his solo tracks, ‘Sign Of The Times’ and ‘Ever Since New York’.

2018

His most recent appearance on SNL was in 2018 when he impersonated Mick Jagger and it was uncanny.

During the skit, Harry as Mick, was asked about going solo, to which he jokingly replied: “Solo? Why would anyone in a successful band go solo? That is insane.”

Clearly it was one of his most iconic moments so far, as SNL recently used the clip of him dancing like Mick and captioned it: “When you realise we’re just one week away from Harry Styles double duty.”

Fans are hoping a bit of the Rolling Stones singer will come out of Haz again in his returning act, with one tweeting: “Harry styles’ mick jagger impression will forever be iconic cant wait to get another serve like this one.”

“If Harry Styles doesn’t play Mick Jagger again on SNL this weekend the what’s the point. #HarryOnSNL.”

We cannot wait to see what the absolute babe has in store for fans this time!

