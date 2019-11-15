Harry Styles’ Funniest Saturday Night Live Moments Including One Direction Appearances As He Prepares To Host Show For The First Time

15 November 2019, 16:42

Harry Styles has appeared on SNL five times
Harry Styles has appeared on SNL five times. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Harry Styles is set to return to SNL after his iconic appearances in past years won over fans.

Harry Styles is days away from returning to Saturday Night Live but this time is on ‘double duty’, meaning he’s been given the honour of performing and hosting the show, which is a rare opportunity.

In the latest teaser, we see the One Direction star and SNL comedian, Kenan Thompson, enjoy the magic of fall (autumn) as they jump into a pile of leaves before getting shooed away by a cleaner.

Niall Horan And Louis Tomlinson Reunite To Sing One Direction Track Together

A snippet was also posted of Haz dressed up and joking around with the cast, which has us excited to see the real thing on November 16!

It’s not very common for stars to be invited on the show to perform as well as host, but obviously the 'Lights Up' hitmaker has proven himself as an entertaining asset to the SNL cast.

Although 2019 will see his first double duty, the 25 year old has starred on the American programme before and had some hilarious moments.

In the run-up to his highly-anticipated comeback, let’s take a look back at his best moments...

2012

Hazza made his debut on the show in 2012 alongside the rest of One Direction.

They joined Kenan and actress Sofia Vergara for the ‘Manuel Oritz Show’ sketch, where they dressed up with wigs and moustaches, dancing around for the hilarious skit.

Harry tweeted after the show, saying: "Thank you so much @nbcsnl for having us. That was a lot of fun and we’ll never forget it. X."

2013

Joining him, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan performed ‘Night Changes’ together.

They also appeared in a hilarious sketch with FRIENDS actor, Paul Rudd, about a 1D concert line, with the comedian playing one of their biggest fans.

After the show, he tweeted: “A massive thank you to @nbcsnl for having us back last night. It was a lot of fun. And now I fancy Paul Rudd.”

2014

In their final appearance together on SNL before going on a hiatus, the boys took part in the ‘Girlfriends Talk Show’ skit with actress, Amy Adams, and danced around while dressed up in tracksuits.

Fans were quick to spot how much the band had grown up over the years, with one writing: “I just saw one direction when they were on SNL back in 2012 & I cannot believe how much they have grown. MA MF BABIES.”

2017

Back to prove his humour, Harry performed as a Civil War soldier who sang along with the rest of the cast.

Despite his slight wardrobe malfunction of his fake beard hanging off his face, fans were focused on his funny sketch.

One wrote: “how can y’all be focusing on harry’s beard malfunction when he’s out here giving us FIRE vocals??? [sic]”

“Harry’s jawline so sharp it was cutting right through that beard until it started falling off,” added another.

It’s safe to say his fans were in awe that night, after he appeared in the hilarious time-travel edition of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ and performed to of his solo tracks, ‘Sign Of The Times’ and ‘Ever Since New York’.

2018

His most recent appearance on SNL was in 2018 when he impersonated Mick Jagger and it was uncanny.

During the skit, Harry as Mick, was asked about going solo, to which he jokingly replied: “Solo? Why would anyone in a successful band go solo? That is insane.”

Clearly it was one of his most iconic moments so far, as SNL recently used the clip of him dancing like Mick and captioned it: “When you realise we’re just one week away from Harry Styles double duty.”

Fans are hoping a bit of the Rolling Stones singer will come out of Haz again in his returning act, with one tweeting: “Harry styles’ mick jagger impression will forever be iconic cant wait to get another serve like this one.”

“If Harry Styles doesn’t play Mick Jagger again on SNL this weekend the what’s the point. #HarryOnSNL.”

We cannot wait to see what the absolute babe has in store for fans this time!

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  3. 3
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  4. 4
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  5. 5
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  6. 6
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  7. 7
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  9. 9
    Orphans artwork
    Orphans
    Coldplay
    itunes
  10. 10
    Better Half Of Me artwork
    Better Half Of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  11. 11
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  13. 13
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  14. 14
    This
    Megan McKenna
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  16. 16
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  17. 17
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    I Feel Love
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  20. 20
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Break Up Bye Bye artwork
    Break Up Bye Bye
    The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  23. 23
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  24. 24
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  25. 25
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  27. 27
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  28. 28
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  29. 29
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  31. 31
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  32. 32
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  33. 33
    Buss Down (feat. ZieZie)
    Aitch
    itunes
  34. 34
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  35. 35
    Kiss and Tell
    Skepta, AJ Tracey
    itunes
  36. 36
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  38. 38
    Follow God
    Kanye West
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  40. 40
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle set for I'm A Celeb 2019

I'm A Celebrity's Nadine Coyle: Age & Net Worth As Girls Aloud Bandmate 'Surprised' At Jungle Stint

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestants

I’m A Celebrity 2019 Official Line Up: Roman Kemp, Caitlyn Jenner And Nadine Coyle Among The Cast

I'm A Celebrity

Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Features

Ariana Grande has a brand new tattoo

Ariana Grande Gets New Tattoo On Her Hand As She Adds To Extensive Collection Of Inkings

Ariana Grande

The cast of Friends are reuniting to reminisce their time on the show

The 'Friends' Cast Are Reuniting For A Special Celebration Of The Show's 25th Anniversary

TV & Film