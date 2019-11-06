Zayn Malik Announces New Song ‘Flames’ As He Joins One Direction Members In Releasing Music

6 November 2019, 13:16

Zayn Malik has joined forces with Jungleboi and R3HAB for the new track
Zayn Malik has joined forces with Jungleboi and R3HAB for the new track. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Zayn Malik has returned to social media to announce he has a new song.

Zayn Malik is dropping a new song called ‘Flames’.

The 26-year-old has joined forces with producers, Jungelboi and R3HAB, for the track which is yet to be given a release date.

R3HAB shared the record's artwork with his 2.3million followers, saying : “25,000 comments and we will release this asap.”

Louis Tomlinson Can't Forgive One Direction Bandmate Zayn Malik For Leaving The Group To Go Solo

It only took a few hours to reach the target and he updated fans, saying: “We’re going to drop it ASAP and we’re going to drop a teaser very very soon.”

Clearly no one could contain their excitement for Zayn's comeback as fans rushed to praise the singer, with one tweeting: “KING WE MISSED YOU.”

“ZAYNIE I LOVE YOU… SOOOOOOOO MUCHHHHHH. I’m so happy I’m crying,” another added.

1D Stans are obviously freaking out as Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, all have new music out or on the way.

One fan wrote: “NOW EVERYONE IS RELEASING MUSIC I WAS NLT READY [sic].”

However, it doesn't look like we'll be getting a proper reunion any time soon.

Liam recently told The Jonathon Ross Show he doesn’t think anything will happen for at least another two years.

The ‘Stack It Up’ singer said: “All I can say is, through album cycles and single cycles, I see everybody putting songs out at the moment, I don’t think for at least the next two years it’s going to happen.”

View this post on Instagram

FLAMES.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

When asked about whether he thought Zayn would make a comeback in the reunion, he said: “When he left, it wasn’t on great terms so I don’t feel like it’s a thing.

“If he didn’t want to be here, he shouldn’t be here, which is fine. Like I say, good for him, he’s gone off and is doing his own thing and he’s doing really well so I don’t want to mess with his stuff. We did a whole stadium tour without him so I feel like it’s fine.”

The One Direction boys are all releasing new music
The One Direction boys are all releasing new music. Picture: Getty

Louis recently opened up about Zayn’s exit from the band, revealing he’s still pretty mad about it, but in future would be up for reuniting with the other boys.

He told the Metro: “I wasn’t really ready for the band to go on a break. As far as I an concerned, I am happy doing what I am doing. But the day that [a reunion] does happen, and everyone is ready to do it, I am ready.”

It’s safe to say we are all on standby, waiting for it to happen!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn Malik News

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Zayn Malik's little sister is pregnant

Zayn Malik’s Sister Safaa Pregnant: 17 Year Old Displays Blossoming Bump At Her Baby Shower
Zayn's sister hits back at trolls asking about the singer.

Zayn's Family Hit Back At Trolls Asking About The Singer In Sister's Wedding Photos
Zayn Malik missed his little sister's wedding

Zayn Malik's Sister Safaa Gets Married But Former One Direction Star Had To Miss The Big Day
Fans debate if Zayn is touring anytime soon

When Is Zayn Going On Tour? Fans Debate This 'Clue' The 'Pillowtalk' Singer Is Announcing Dates
Zayn debuts new hairstyle during Aladdin red carpet appearance

Zayn's Daring New Hairstyle At The Aladdin Premier Has Fans Shook

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles teases fans with coded tracklisting to 'Fine Line'

Harry Styles's 'Fine Line': Theories About His Second Album After He Teases Track List
The tape belt trend has taken over social media

From Jesy Nelson To Kylie Jenner: All The Celebs Sporting New Tape Belt Trend
Megan McKenna admits Miley Cyrus is her musical inspiration

WATCH: X Factor: Celebrity's Megan McKenna Sees Many Similarities In Herself & 'Idol' Miley Cyrus

Events

The girls look FIERCE in the ad campaign.

Little Mix’s PrettyLittleThing Collection: 'Power' Singers' Collaboration Is Finally Available To Shop

Little Mix

Dua Lipa and her dad hug on stage

Who Is Dua Lipa's Dad? 'Don't Start Now' Singer's 'Hot' Dad Has A Fan Group Of His Own

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simspon's relationship timeline.

Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Relationship Timeline: When Did The Singer Meet Gigi Hadid's Ex?

Miley Cyrus