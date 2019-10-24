Louis Tomlinson Can't Forgive One Direction Bandmate Zayn Malik For Leaving The Group To Go Solo

Louis Tomlinson's rift with Zayn Malik is still ongoing. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson has been asked whether he and former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik will ever reconcile.

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik fell out years ago when Zayn left the band in 2016, leading to a bitter rift between the pop stars which has never healed.

The father of one said in an interview earlier this year they never reconciled and in a new chat with the Metro Louis has addressed their fallout once again.

Asked whether he could ever forgive Zayn for leaving One Direction to go solo, Louis said: “I just don’t think I am mature enough, even in my own head, to give that a real answer.”

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2016. Picture: Getty

He continued: “At the moment, I am still pretty mad about the whole thing. I don’t think he [Zayn] handled it very well. But never say never. Who knows? He chatted a loot of s*** in the early days. I thought One Direction were pretty good.”

Louis was also quizzed on the idea of reuniting the 1D lads, including Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, admitting he’d be the first to sign up.

“I wasn’t really ready for the band to go on a break. As far as I am concerned, I am happy doing what I am doing. But the day that (a reunion) does happen, and everyone is ready to do it, I am ready," Louis added.

The lads still support each other on their careers, and Louis revealed he’s heard Niall, Harry and Liam’s new solo songs, saying he’s proud of each of his pals.

He continued: “I am really impressed with the boys’ stuff. ‘Liam’s making great radio records. I love Niall’s new song and Harry’s is brilliant too, it’s got a great chorus.

“We are good musicians aren’t we? We’re alright. In terms of being a fan, the amazing thing about us all going off as individuals to make different music is there really is a One Direction member for your genre of music… that is kinda cool for fans.”

The boys are all set to release their albums in the coming months, with Louis’ EP ‘Walls’ planned to drop on 31 January 2020.”

Harry has just released ‘Lights Up’, Liam recently dropped ‘Stack It Up’ in September, and Niall’s ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ came out at the start of October.

