Zayn And Gigi Hadid Had The Cutest Birthday Celebrations For Daughter Khai

20 September 2024, 12:23

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's daughter turned four
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's daughter turned four. Picture: Getty/Gigi Hadid/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai has just turned four and the parents, and former couple, celebrated her birthday in the cutest way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, who’s dating Bradley Cooper, tend to keep their daughter off of social media but as she reached the milestone of turning four years old, they shared the most adorable pictures to celebrate her birthday.

After announcing his UK and US tour earlier this week, Zayn spent the rest of the week celebrating his little girl and on Thursday had the most adorable post to honour her special day.

Alongside a photo of him holding her on the beach, Zayn wrote: “Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter.. grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are.”

He sweetly added: “Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you.”

Zayn Malik marked daughter Khai's fourth birthday
Zayn Malik marked daughter Khai's fourth birthday. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Gigi also posted a carousel of pictures of their daughter, showing snaps from a holiday where they went kayaking in the sea and Khai’s Yoda-themed fourth birthday party, complete with a rainbow birthday cake and a ride on a pony whose tail and mane had been dyed multicoloured.

The mum-of-one wrote on Instagram: “Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk.

"She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty. Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!! YODA BEST.”

Gigi Hadid celebrated Khai's birthday with a Yoda-themed party
Gigi Hadid celebrated Khai's birthday with a Yoda-themed party. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In her post she also shared an invite to Khai from Auradon Prep, the fantasy school that features on Disney movie Descendants. In the scroll, Khai’s full name was confirmed for the first time as Khai Malik.

Gigi and Zayn co-parent Khai together ever since their split in 2021, after dating on and off for six years.

During an interview with Nylon in May this year, Zayn spoke about how they co-parent together.

“From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself,” he said.

“I only have my daughter 50% of the time. I would have her 90% if I could,” he added. “We go see Disney on Ice or we go see the Nickelodeon theme park. Or we go to the beach. That’s how I get out.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Facts About Polly From MAFS UK Including Age, Job, Weight Loss & More

TV & Film

Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale

Facts About Adam From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram, Where He's From & More

TV & Film

Squid Game season two is coming soon

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out? Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

TV & Film

Exclusive
Tom Grennan shaved Jordan North live on air

Tom Grennan Chats Iconic ‘Gillette’ Song And Gives Jordan North A Shave

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

TV & Film

The Sims 5 is no longer happening, confirms EA

The Sims 5 Cancelled: Here's Why The Sims 4 Sequel Is Likely Never Happening

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits