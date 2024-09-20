Zayn And Gigi Hadid Had The Cutest Birthday Celebrations For Daughter Khai

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's daughter turned four. Picture: Getty/Gigi Hadid/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai has just turned four and the parents, and former couple, celebrated her birthday in the cutest way.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, who’s dating Bradley Cooper, tend to keep their daughter off of social media but as she reached the milestone of turning four years old, they shared the most adorable pictures to celebrate her birthday.

After announcing his UK and US tour earlier this week, Zayn spent the rest of the week celebrating his little girl and on Thursday had the most adorable post to honour her special day.

Alongside a photo of him holding her on the beach, Zayn wrote: “Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter.. grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are.”

He sweetly added: “Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you.”

Zayn Malik marked daughter Khai's fourth birthday. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Gigi also posted a carousel of pictures of their daughter, showing snaps from a holiday where they went kayaking in the sea and Khai’s Yoda-themed fourth birthday party, complete with a rainbow birthday cake and a ride on a pony whose tail and mane had been dyed multicoloured.

The mum-of-one wrote on Instagram: “Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk.

"She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty. Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!! YODA BEST.”

Gigi Hadid celebrated Khai's birthday with a Yoda-themed party. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In her post she also shared an invite to Khai from Auradon Prep, the fantasy school that features on Disney movie Descendants. In the scroll, Khai’s full name was confirmed for the first time as Khai Malik.

Gigi and Zayn co-parent Khai together ever since their split in 2021, after dating on and off for six years.

During an interview with Nylon in May this year, Zayn spoke about how they co-parent together.

“From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself,” he said.

“I only have my daughter 50% of the time. I would have her 90% if I could,” he added. “We go see Disney on Ice or we go see the Nickelodeon theme park. Or we go to the beach. That’s how I get out.”

