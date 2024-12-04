Zayn breaks silence after cancelling Newcastle show minutes before it started

4 December 2024, 16:04

Zayn explains why he cancelled Newcastle show
Zayn explains why he cancelled Newcastle show. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Zayn has addressed why he cancelled his 'Stairway To Heaven' show in Newcastle when fans were already in the venue.

Zayn is currently on his first solo tour 'Stairway To Heaven' in support of his album 'Room Under The Stairs'.

At the beginning of his tour he had to postpone some of his US shows following the tragic passing of his friend and former bandmate Liam Payne. While on tour, Zayn has been dedicating his song 'It's You' to Liam, as well as sharing an on screen tribute.

After a successful couple of shows on the UK leg of his tour, Zayn was set to perform in Newcastle on Tuesday night (December 3rd) but just minutes before the show was set to start he cancelled the show.

Naturally fans were devastated as they were told over tannoy: "The show will no longer go ahead tonight. We apologise for the late notice, it was his hope that he would be able to continue with the show.

Zayn Performs At O2 Academy In Leeds
Zayn Performs At O2 Academy In Leeds. Picture: Getty

"But this is no longer possible. Please contact your point of purchase for reschedule or refunds. If you have parents or guardians collecting you, please stay in the auditorium and wait to be collected."

After the event, Zayn took to Instagram to address the sudden cancelation. He wrote: "I'm so sorry to do this but my voice just isn't there at all tonight and without it there's no show. I'm truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice... held onto hope until the very last moment.

"I'm hopeful with some rest tonight I'll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies Newcastle love you all xx"

Zayn is set to perform in Manchester tonight (December 4th) but after Tuesday's cancellation fans are nervous he will cancel again.

Zayn apologises fro cancelled show
Zayn apologises fro cancelled show. Picture: Instagram

Despite this, Zayn's fans have been super supportive of him. One wrote on X, "he lost his voice but still waited until last minute to cancel because he didn’t want to let anyone down and wanted to perform so bad," followed by a stream of crying emojis.

Another wrote: "oh i feel so badly for him:(( i hope he’s not being hard on himself." A third said: "Health must always come first!"

In response to any hate he has received, his fans have reminded them of how important his voice is for his job. One said: "You sing? If you don’t you don’t get it, it’s literally HIS VOICE. He has one of the highest vocal ranges in the industry. Taking care of his voice is the most important thing."

ZAYN on working on his farm with his daughter, what he misses about the UK, and his karoake song!

And taking into consideration his mental health, another said: "I understand the disappointment, but fans are aware of the anxiety issues Zayn has struggled with, which is why it took him so long to return.

"We knew something like this could happen, given past events. A person’s mental and physical health is more important than a show."

