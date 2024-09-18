Zayn Confirms First Ever Solo Tour Of The UK And US

18 September 2024, 09:26 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 10:15

Zayn Malik has announced he's heading on a UK tour
Zayn Malik has announced he's heading on a UK tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

"I know it took a while, but we're here."

Zayn Malik has just confirmed he's hitting the road for his first ever UK tour, after releasing four studio albums since going solo after leaving One Direction in 2015.

Earlier in 2024 Zayn released 'Room Under The Stairs' and four months later he's confirmed he's finally going on tour for the first time since making his solo debut, with dates in the UK and the US.

His big announcement on social media is yet to come, but on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night he interrupted the host's monologue to pass him a note confirming he's embarking on his first solo tour this autumn.

Zayn Malik has announced he's heading on tour
Zayn Malik has announced he's heading on tour. Picture: Getty

For the second time this year, Zayn walked on to Jimmy's set, played a snippet of his music on a laptop, handed Jimmy a note and walked off.

The note read: "Hey Jimmy. great to see you, mate. Going on my first ever solo tour this autumn. So when you're done picking apples with your buds you can come check out my 'Stairway to the Sky Tour' across the US and the UK. I'm making an official announcement tomorrow morning."

It comes six months after Zayn crashed The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for the first time, then to play him his new music which was released in May.

Zayn's last live show was a one-off gig in Shepherd's Bush, London on 17th May which was to celebrate the release of his latest album.

Fans have been manifesting Zayn's tour for years, as he continued to release bangers like 'PILLOWTALK', 'Love Like This', 'What I Am' and 'Better'.

In a teaser shared on Instagram the day before his big announcement, Zayn shared a black-and-white video of himself setting up an aerial in the middle of a field and on a grainy radio he can be heard saying: "I know it took a while, but we're here," just as the video goes from black and white to colour.

Zayn the first time he crashed Jimmy Fallon
Zayn the first time he crashed Jimmy Fallon. Picture: Getty

Zayn's been open in the past about the nerves he faced performing live, admitting the idea gave him "the worst anxiety of my career."

He's also previously revealed he didn't want to take just one album on tour, so it makes sense he's finally touring with four albums under his belt.

While in One Direction with Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne, Zayn was part of four world tours with the boys; 'Where We Are Tour', 'Up All Night Tour', 'Take Me Home Tour' and 'On The Road Again Tour'.

Two months into the tour, Zayn announced his departure from the band, giving his last performance in Hong Kong in March 2015.

