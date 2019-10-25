Liam Payne Says One Direction Reunion Won’t Happen For 'At Least Two Years'

Liam Payne has discussed the possibility of a 1D reunion. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne has opened up about One Direction’s possible reunion, revealing he doesn’t think it’ll happen for another two years.

Liam Payne has discussed the possibility of a One Direction reunion, admitting he still thinks there’s some time before it happens, and he doesn’t think Zayn Malik will join.

The 26-year-old ‘Stack It Up’ singer told The Jonathon Ross Show: “All I can say is, through album cycles and single cycles, I see everybody putting songs out at the moment, I don’t think for at least the next two years it’s going to happen.”

When asked about whether he thought Zayn would make the comeback, he said: “When he left, it wasn’t on great terms so I don’t feel like it’s a thing."

“If he didn’t want to be here, he shouldn’t be here, which is fine. Like I say, good for him, he’s gone off and is doing his own thing and he’s doing really well so I don’t want to mess with his stuff. We did a whole stadium tour without him so I feel like it’s fine,” Liam added.

This comes after Louis Tomlinson, who has announced his world tour, spoke about his relationship with the 1D singer.

The father of one admitted earlier this year the pair never reconciled after Zayn left the band, and in a recent interview was asked if he could ever forgive him.

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2016. Picture: Getty

He told the Metro: “I just don’t think I am mature enough, even in my own head, to give that a real answer.

“At the moment, I am still pretty mad about the whole thing. I don’t thik he [Zayn] handled it very well. But never say never. Who knows? He chatted a loot of s*** in the early days. I thought One Direction were pretty good.”

Discussing the prospect of teaming up again with the boys, including Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne, he was more than up for it.

“I wasn’t really ready for the band to go on a break. As far as I am concerned, I am happy doing what I am doing. But the day that [a reunion] does happen, and everyone is ready to do it, I am ready,” Louis added.

Louis Tomlinson has announced his 2020 world tour. Picture: Instagram

Likewise, Niall – who recently cleared up rumours he was dating Selena Gomez – told the Telegraph earlier this month if any of his band members picked up the phone to reunite, he would do it.

He guessed it would take longer than Liam estimated, saying: "There was no timeline on the gap. I would have preferred if someone said five years, and it probably will end up something like that.”

We’re all still (im)patiently awaiting the day!

